US academic denied Hong Kong entry after Congress testimony
An American academic on Saturday said he was denied entry into Hong Kong days after he testified in a Congressional hearing alongside prominent democracy activists from the strife-torn semi-autonomous Chinese city.
Dan Garrett said he was turned away after landing on Thursday for “unspecified immigration reasons” — something he said was a first in twenty years of traveling to and living in Hong Kong.
The week before Garrett had appeared in Washington before the Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC) alongside prominent Hong Kong activists, including outspoken Cantonese popstar Denise Ho and former student leader Joshua Wong.
The hearings — coupled with a proposed bill in Congress aimed at defending civil rights in Hong Kong — have sparked a furious response from Beijing which has accused Washington of being a “black hand” behind the protests.
Reached for comment on Saturday about why he might have been denied entry, Garrett, who has a PhD and has written a book on Hong Kong, said he was about to board a flight.
“But yes, I think it was related to the CECC testimony and some other things possibly,” he told AFP in a brief message without elaborating further.
Scott Flipse, a spokesman for the CECC, said Garrett’s passport had been “flagged, because he immediately attracted attention going through immigration.”
“He was told he could come back in the future but not right now,” he added.
Hong Kong’s government refuses to comment on individual immigration cases or give reasons for an entry denial.
Under a deal signed with Britain ahead of its 1997 handover, China agreed to let Hong Kong keep unique freedoms that are denied to its citizens on the mainland for 50 years.
But many in Hong Kong fear those liberties are being steadily eroded by Beijing, fueling years of growing protests including this summer’s historic rallies.
The city maintains significant academic freedom compared to the mainland.
But Garrett grows a growing list of openly critical academics, researchers, politicians and activists who have been denied entry in recent years.
Last year Financial Times journalist Victor Mallet was denied a visa renewal without reason after he hosted a talk with the leader of a small and now banned independence party at the city’s press club.
He was denied entry on a subsequent visit weeks later.
The year before, British human rights activist Benedict Rogers was denied entry.
Prominent survivors of the Tiananmen crackdown as well as Beijing critics from Taiwan used to have little trouble traveling to Hong Kong.
But in recent years they have been denied entry with increased frequency.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump defender slammed for claim impeachment will be a waste of time: ‘So you’re saying ignore corruption’
Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, a conservative radio host attempted to make the case the Congress is wasting its time with an impeachment inquiry and subsequent trial, only to be accused by a fellow panelist of wanting to cover up corruption at the White House.
Appearing with host Frances Rivera, Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and conservative attorney Chandelle Summer faced off with Summer saying the Republicans have a problem -- and that they should concentrate on spreading the message that impeachment would be disruptive.
"The better strategy, I think for the Republicans to take right now is to emphasize the turmoil that this will cast the country into if we go through an extended impeachment process," Summer explained. "It's probably a futile effort, given the rock-solid control that the Republicans have over the Senate who will be in charge of determining whether or not the president is convicted or acquitted."
‘The Donald Trump of fashion?’: Culture wars rage on the Paris catwalk
The culture war has come to the catwalk.
Divisions over race, gender and the climate crisis are bubbling to the surface in a world where political debate is usually about as welcome as bingo wings.
Two of Paris fashion's biggest stars, Hedi Slimane of Celine and Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello, have both warned of a new "puritanism".Slimane even fears that this "disguised neo-conservatism" is threatening "the fundamental liberty to create".
"Demagogic political correctness has become a kind of tragic tyranny of the literal," he declared in a rare interview last month.
Stormy Daniels wins $450,000 payout over strip-club arrest
Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president, has won $450,000 in a legal settlement with the city of Columbus, Ohio, over her arrest last year at a strip club, officials said Friday.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in 2018 at the Sirens Gentlemen's Club on sexual misdemeanor charges which were quickly dropped.
In a lawsuit filed in January, Daniels alleged her arrest was politically motivated and sued for false arrest and false imprisonment in violation of her civil rights.