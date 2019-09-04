Voting rights advocates celebrate ‘huge win for democracy’ as NC state court strikes down GOP’s gerrymandered district map
“Politicians in Raleigh will no longer be able to rig our elections through partisan gerrymandering.”
State officials have two weeks to redraw North Carolina’s district map following a unanimous ruling Tuesday by a state court which found that Republicans in the state were guilty of partisan gerrymandering.
Wake County Superior Court ruled 3-0 that the state’s map was unconstitutional and must be redrawn immediately—in time for the 2020 elections.
BREAKING!
Major victory against GOP gerrymandering: State court strikes down North Carolina’s legislative maps!https://t.co/yMHZd2G77c
— NC Progressives (@NC_Progressives) September 3, 2019
The case was brought by the watchdog group Common Cause after Republicans in the State Assembly drew the map, giving more political power to the voters likely to support them.
Common Cause applauded the judges’ decision, calling it a “truly historic win” for democracy in the state.
BREAKING: We’ve won our trial of @CommonCause v. Lewis, challenging partisan #gerrymandering of #NCGA districts! In unanimous ruling, Wake Superior Court orders new districts drawn! This is a historic win for #fairMaps! Ruling: https://t.co/Z5EtBXmevp #ncpol pic.twitter.com/7Cwwtw40r0
— CommonCauseNC (@CommonCauseNC) September 3, 2019
“The court has made clear that partisan gerrymandering violates our state’s constitution and is unacceptable,” said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause NC. “Thanks to the court’s landmark decision, politicians in Raleigh will no longer be able to rig our elections through partisan gerrymandering.”
Other voting rights advocates praised the decision, which came after grassroots campaigning and numerous rallies called for fair district maps for the state.
🚨 NC Court rules 3-0 that #NCGA districts are unconstitutional based on partisan gerrymandering. The NCGA will have two weeks to draw new districts for 2020 under strict criteria and court review. This is a big win for democracy & a game changer for 2020. More to come… #ncpol https://t.co/UjCCN1r7jV
— Rep. Graig Meyer (@GraigMeyer) September 3, 2019
Congratulations to @commoncausenc, their fantastic legal team, plaintiffs, and all concerned!! A major victory for the fight against gerrymandering in NC. Looking forward to seeing the decision. https://t.co/AYw0VfS2hN
— Jennifer Bremer (@JBremerDevt) September 3, 2019
🚨 Huge Win for Democracy! 🚨
This decision puts us on the path to Fair Maps for 2020.
Republicans are ONLY in control of the #NCGA because they’ve rigged the system. They will do all they can to run out the clock on this decision. #ncpol https://t.co/e8FRLszKkb
— Sen. Wiley Nickel (@wileynickel) September 3, 2019
As the Charlotte Observer reported last week, the current district maps—which were drawn in 2016 and 2017—divide the predominantly black campus of North Carolina A&T State University in half and separate many black voters in Wilmington, North Carolina from their white neighbors:
“Today, all of Wilmington and the rest of New Hanover County are in a single state Senate district, except for a heavily African-American area just south of downtown. Those homes were carved out and placed into a different district, which is mostly made up of suburbs, beach towns and rural farming communitiesin Bladen, Brunswick, and Pender counties.”
If communities weren’t divided up according to which voters were more likely to vote for the Republicans who control both houses of the state legislature, North Carolina A&T student Love Caesar told the Observer, “our voice could be really powerful. We could send shock waves with our votes here.”
Voting rights advocates expressed hope on Tuesday that the newly-ordered district maps would allow the priorities of North Carolina voters to be better represented in the 2020 elections.
“We will watchdog this process to ensure that the legislature draws fair maps and the process is transparent,” Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause said. “In other states the fight will go on in state courts, in legislatures, and through ballot initiatives to ensure every voter across this country has a voice at the polls.”
“Common Cause will be relentless in continuing our fight to end partisan gerrymandering once and for all,” she added.
