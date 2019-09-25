‘WAKE UP, you sycophantic hypocrite!!’ Lindsey Graham ripped to shreds after defending Trump on Ukraine

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would seek an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump over his dealings with the president of Ukraine. A partial transcript of the conversation between the two leaders shows Trump sought out dirt on Joe Biden and may have suggested that military aid to Ukraine was tied to information about his political opponent.

As expected, the Republican leadership rallied behind the president. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to underplay the severity of the charges against Trump and mocked the impeachment proceedings.

“Wow. Impeachment over this?” he wrote. “What a nothing (non-quid pro quo) burger. Democrats have lost their minds when it comes to President

@realDonaldTrump.”

In response, social media users ripped Graham to shreds on Twitter.

you voted to impeach Bill Clinton’s dick. — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) September 25, 2019

WAKE UP, you sycophantic hypocrite!! LISTEN TO WHAT 1998 LINDSEY GRAHAM PUBLICLY SAID ABOUT IMPEACHMENT. Or are you such a sucker for President* Trump that you’re willing to let him take you down with him?https://t.co/HtttWF73Wp https://t.co/RqwNrnayZA pic.twitter.com/wcqxaOPHPX — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) September 25, 2019

Impeachment over abuse of power and corruption? You bet your ass, Lindsey. There’s also THIS quid pro quo:

Zelensky: We are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the US for defense [against Russia]. Trump’s next words: I would like you to do us a favor-https://t.co/7gGY5TzvdH — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) September 25, 2019

You will deserve it. https://t.co/7L5ArDbrtU — Morten Øverbye (@morten) September 25, 2019

AMBER ALERT issued for Lindsey Graham’s spine. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 25, 2019

Lindsey – he confessed to doing the exact thing he denied for 3 years: colluding with a foreign government to take down a political opponent. — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) September 25, 2019