‘WAKE UP, you sycophantic hypocrite!!’ Lindsey Graham ripped to shreds after defending Trump on Ukraine

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would seek an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump over his dealings with the president of Ukraine. A partial transcript of the conversation between the two leaders shows Trump sought out dirt on Joe Biden and may have suggested that military aid to Ukraine was tied to information about his political opponent.

As expected, the Republican leadership rallied behind the president. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to underplay the severity of the charges against Trump and mocked the impeachment proceedings.

“Wow. Impeachment over this?” he wrote. “What a nothing (non-quid pro quo) burger. Democrats have lost their minds when it comes to President
@realDonaldTrump.”

In response, social media users ripped Graham to shreds on Twitter.

