WATCH: Boris Johnson humiliated in Parliament as Sikh lawmaker calls out his bigoted comments

On Wednesday, British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the first turbaned Sikh to be elected to the House of Commons, drew thunderous applause in Parliament for condemning Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “derogatory and racist” comments about Muslim women, reported Business Insider.
Johnson has faced nationwide outrage for a column he wrote last year, saying that Muslim women dressed in burqas look like “letterboxes” or “bank robbers.” A spike in anti-Muslim hate crimes was reported in Britain following the release of the column.
Johnson has declined to apologize, saying he isn’t racist because he has Muslim ancestors.
“For those of us who from a young age have had to endure and face up to being called names like ‘towel head’ or ‘Taliban’ or coming from ‘bongo-bongo land,’ we can appreciate full well the hurt and pain felt by already vulnerable Muslim women when they are described as looking like bank robbers and letterboxes,” said Singh, “So rather than hide behind sham and whitewash investigations, when will the prime minister finally apologize for his derogatory and racist remarks?”
Watch the exchange below:
