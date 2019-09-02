WATCH: ‘Confusion and chaos’ as Newark Airport evacuated on Labor Day night
Newark Liberty International Airport’s Termanil A was evacuated on Monday night, News 12 New Jersey reports.
The Port Authority has said it was a false alarm.
Here are some of the images from the scene:
Most terrifying few minutes of my life. Being in terminal A at EWR about to board my flight when a flight attendant starts screaming evacuate. Absolute chaos. Currently standing on an active tarmac. I just want to go home. pic.twitter.com/5BkWFUntVm
Now police are rushing into the terminal we just sprinted and dove out of with assault weapons.
Based on what I’ve gathered, an Alaska Airlines employee saw 2 men she deemed suspicious and made a scene about it. Her fellow coworkers didn’t deem the men suspicious and the employee began to have a breakdown. She yelled “Evacuate!” at that point and the chaos ensued.
First of all, just want to let everyone know we are safe at Newark airport but honestly have never been more terrified in my life. pic.twitter.com/mHzAYgW3Lz
Shooting scare at Newark Airport. Police arrived in seconds. We are all outside on the runway. Terrified . pic.twitter.com/WLDLKb4mKV
Newark update: They’re letting us back in the airport. Absolute chaos. People looking for their things. I’ve never seen anything like this. Terrible. Just terrible. pic.twitter.com/N0euy2Jb99
