Watch Ex-CIA official break down the ‘three crimes’ Trump committed if Ukraine scandal is true

President Donald Trump could be charged with committing three federal crimes if the whistleblower reports involving the White House seeking campaign interference from Ukraine are correct.
MSNBC “Deadline: White House” anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Jeremy Bash on Friday — and worried about the safety of the whistleblower.
“The stakes could not be any higher, the risk to his career — or her career — and reputation and perhaps legal standing could not be any higher for this whistleblower. That’s why we’re glad to be joined by national security analyst, former chief of staff of the CIA and Department of Defense, someone I wanted to talk to about this story all week, Jeremy Bash,” Wallace said.
“Assuming the reports are true, I see three crimes here,” Bash said.
“One is extortion by the president, which is basically using a threat — a threat of withholding aid to obtain something of value,” Bash explained.
“The second crime is conspiracy to engage in extortion between the president and Rudy Giuliani,” he continued.
“And third crime is conspiracy to violate federal election law, between the president and Rudy Giuliani, to obtain foreign interference in the United States’ election,” Bash continued.
Bash also predicted Trump couldn’t use the courts to stop the investigation, as that was settled law.
“This isn’t going to turn to the courts, it turns on executive privilege and on July 24, 1974 the United States Supreme Court ruled in U.S. Versus Richard Nixon that a president could not shield those infamous audiotapes if they were potentially evidence of criminal activity by, claiming executive privilege,” Bash reminded.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.