WATCH: Fox News just massively undercut Trump’s claim that he suspended Ukraine aid over corruption
Earlier this week, President Trump rationalized his blocking of aid to Ukraine, saying that he did so due to corruption in the country’s government. But according to a letter sent to four congressional committees in May, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood pointed out that Ukraine’s government had “taken substantial actions to make defense institutional reforms for the purposes of decreasing corruption [and] increasing accountability.”
It’s a significant contradiction of Trump’s rationale for withholding the aid — significant enough for Fox News to highlight the development during a segment this Friday morning.
Speaking to Fox anchor Jon Scott, national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin said that the letter initially green-lighted $250 million in military aid from the U.S. to Ukraine and was finally released on September 11, “a day after congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made a formal request in writing to transmit the whistleblower to his committee.”
“To date, about $225 million has been allocated, according to Defense officials,” she said. “Senator Dick Durbin has called on the Pentagon Inspector General to investigate what the Pentagon knew and when its officials knew Ukraine military aid appropriated by Congress was being held up, allegedly at the direction of the White House.”
“Mark Esper was sworn in as Defense Secretary two days before President Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukraine president,” Griffin continued. “Also of note, three days after that phone call, President Trump announces [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats will resign. On August 8, Trump bypasses Coats’ deputy, Sue Gordon, for the Director of National Intelligence. Four days later, the [Inspector General] receives the complaint from the whistleblower who the current acting DNI, Joe Maguire, a respected former Navy SEAL, said under oath he believed the whistleblower is acting in good faith and did the right thing.”
Watch the full segment below. You can also read NPR’s original report on the story here.
NRA was Russian ‘foreign asset’ for 2016 presidential election: Senate investigation report
An 18-month long U.S. Senate investigation has determined the National Rifle Association (NRA) acted as a "foreign asset" in service to Russia during the 2016 presidential election that ended with Donald Trump in the Oval office.
The highly-detailed 77-page report finds that "the NRA underwrote political access for Russian nationals Maria Butina and Alexander Torshin more than previously known — even though the two had declared their ties to the Kremlin," NPR reports.
Progressives decry Senate Republicans’ approval of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia as ‘absolute betrayal to the American worker’
"Scalia will undoubtedly be yet another stooge for rich and powerful interests at the very agency designed to curb that influence."
Senate Republicans are under fire from progressive advocacy groups, trade unions, and congressional Democrats for voting Thursday to confirm corporate attorney Eugene Scalia, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Labor.
"For too long, our political system has prioritized the interests of the wealthy at the expense of regular, hardworking Americans," declared Morris Pearl, chair of the Patriotic Millionaires. "Scalia will undoubtedly be yet another stooge for rich and powerful interests at the very agency designed to curb that influence."
Artist-scientist breathes new life into ancient fossils
Even in pastel colors, this depiction of a rauisuchian -- a forerunner of today's crocodiles that roamed the world more than 200 million years ago in the Triassic period -- causes a shiver to run down the spine.
Yet the drawing of the dino-chomping terror is not part of a teen sci-fi magazine, but an illustration to accompany a deeply serious scientific study published by South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand.
It is the work of Viktor Radermacher, a South African who is half scientist and half artist.
He is a "palaeo-artist" -- his job is to give the world an idea of what these long-extinct species looked like, but rooted in scientific scrutiny of their fossilized remains.