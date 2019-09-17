WATCH LIVE: Corey Lewandowski faces grilling in first stage of House impeachment inquiry

Corey Lewandowski, the combative former Donald Trump campaign manager, is set to appear on Tuesday before a House committee in the first salvo of what is being called an impeachment inquiry into the president’s actions.

Lewandowsky’s testimony comes despite White House efforts to prevent him from talking about Trump’s possibly criminal efforts to impede the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the former campaign manager wrote, “Excited about the opportunity to remind the American people today there was no collusion no obstruction. There were lots of angry Democrats who tried to take down a duly elected President. Tune in. #Senate2020.”

You can see the tweet below as well as view the hearing here or below: