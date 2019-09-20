WATCH: Megan McCain stalks off stage after confrontation with Ana Navarro
On Friday’s episode of the view, host Megan McCain clashed with guest host Ana Navarro. The two women were discussing the latest scandal to engulf the Trump presidency, an anonymous whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community that suggests Trump may have made troubling promises to a foreign leader, widely believed to be the president of Ukraine.
McCain said she didn’t appreciate “people on the left” defending Assange for publishing secret documents.
“Excuse me, maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it,” McCain said, as the women began talking over each other.
“I’m two feet away, I don’t need you to scream at me this way,” Navarro retorted. McCain muttered that Navarro was “so rude” and stalked off stage.
Watch:
lol Meghan McCain stormed off after Ana Navarro said “don’t scream at me, i’m two feet away.” pic.twitter.com/Gz2omi69LC
— Ibrahim (@IbrahimAS97) September 20, 2019
Greta Thunberg hopes climate strikes will be ‘social tipping point’
Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg told AFP that she hoped Friday's massive worldwide climate strikes would mark a turning point in persuading leaders to take decisive action on global warming.
The 16-year-old described the numbers of people who took to the streets as "unbelievable" -- from Asia-Pacific to Europe and Africa, culminating in New York where a million students have been permitted to skip school.
"You see the pictures of all these people. You can't believe what you are seeing," she said during an interview, as thousands of protesters started marching in the US financial capital.
Trump says he hasn’t read whistleblower complaint – and in next breath claims ‘everybody’s read it, they laugh at it’
President Donald Trump has spent a good part of the day trying to minimize the news about a reportedly damning whistleblower complaint filed against him by an intelligence official. During an Oval Office press availability Trump threw many different claims at reporters, claiming both that he had no idea what was in the complaint or which country's leader it involved, then claimed his conversation with the country's leader was "great" and "beautiful."
Commentary
No, Ukraine isn’t a ‘game changer’
Why would asking for foreign help for the second time change anything?
Look, I’ll be the first to celebrate once the president is found out to be a traitor. But I’m getting tired of the Kaboom Kabal and other happy campers super-eager to pin the word “game changer” to anything that’s remotely disgraceful for the president.