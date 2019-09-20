WATCH: Megan McCain stalks off stage after confrontation with Ana Navarro

On Friday’s episode of the view, host Megan McCain clashed with guest host Ana Navarro. The two women were discussing the latest scandal to engulf the Trump presidency, an anonymous whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community that suggests Trump may have made troubling promises to a foreign leader, widely believed to be the president of Ukraine.

McCain said she didn’t appreciate “people on the left” defending Assange for publishing secret documents.

“Excuse me, maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it,” McCain said, as the women began talking over each other.

“I’m two feet away, I don’t need you to scream at me this way,” Navarro retorted. McCain muttered that Navarro was “so rude” and stalked off stage.

lol Meghan McCain stormed off after Ana Navarro said “don’t scream at me, i’m two feet away.” pic.twitter.com/Gz2omi69LC — Ibrahim (@IbrahimAS97) September 20, 2019