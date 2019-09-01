WATCH: ‘Moron’ takes off in kayak as Hurricane Dorian makes landfall
Twitter users are calling out this “moron,” who took off on the ocean waters as Hurricane Dorian was making landfall in the Bahamas Sunday.
Resident James Julmis posted the video where he could be heard asking, “Why is this man out there?”
While it’s difficult to tell, the man appears to be wearing a lifejacket as he paddles further out to sea with waves crashing over the bow of his kayak.
Others, retweeting the video noting that evacuating an area via kayak is not a safe alternative to highways. One man even asked if the kayaker had a “death wish.”
Before hurricanes make landfall, there are sometimes surfers that take to the water to ride ocean waves. It’s possible this man was doing that in this case, but it’s unclear why he did it during the storm itself.
You can watch in the video below:
Why would this moron go to kayak in this category 5 hurricane 😒🤦♂️😮 #HurricaneDorian2019 #Hurricanes #HurricaneDorian #Bahamas #242 pic.twitter.com/nRqzNMcSIT
— 🇧🇸James Julmis🇧🇸 (@julmisjames) September 1, 2019
DEATH WISH? A kayak is not a safe escape vehicle during a Cat 5 hurricane. Wow. (Via James Julmis) #Dorian #HurricaneDorian #Dorian2019 #Bahamas pic.twitter.com/v0ejk6rRLH
— Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) September 1, 2019
This guy is fleeing Hurricane Dorian on a kayak 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3P1tVe3ojy
— ₿ TruthRaider (@TruthRaiderHQ) September 1, 2019
‘Buildings are completely gone’: Hurricane Dorian’s ‘complete devastation’ foretells what will happen to coastal US
Florida is expected to avoid a direct hit by Hurricane Dorian, but the story is still expected to hit coastal regions in the state at its top strength of a Category 5.
Residents of the Bahamas are still not out of the woods, as the slow-moving storm advances to Grand Bahama Island. What it has left behind thus far is a horrific scene. Powerlines are down, homes have been moved off of foundations, chain-link fences are even bent and wrapped around trees and there is severe flooding. At one point during a briefing, the prime minister broke down into tears.
https://twitter.com/BrownSkinGirl18/status/1168284338376589312
