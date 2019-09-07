WATCH: MSNBC host brutally name-checks GOP lawmakers who let Trump steal from the military
On Saturday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid identified the Republican senators who have sat by and allowed President Donald Trump to divert funds from the military for use in his border wall — often at the cost of projects approved for their own states.
“One of the things that is so frustrating sometimes in our business, you have this constant question, ‘I wonder if Democrats are moving too far to the left. I wonder if Democrats are doing enough to get to the middle. I wonder if Democrats are doing enough. They’re moving too far to the left,'” said Reid. “Let’s talk about the Republicans for a moment. Are they moving too far to the right, when this set of senators, we’re going to put them up here, name some more names. They supported Donald Trump’s emergency declaration.”
“This is the vehicle he’s using to steal the money out of these states, red states with military families and to take their money. Let’s be clear taking the money away from the families, from the school districts and from these military families to give it to a private contractor of his choice, probably a friend, likely a friend of a senator, somebody he likes, to give them the money so he can build the precious which you can’t build because there’s a river in the way of the wall.”
“Bill Cassidy of Louisiana,” said Reid. “John Cornyn of Texas. Cory Gardner, for now, of Colorado, until he’s defeated, likely, he’s in really tough shape. Lindsey Graham, his best friend from South Carolina. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi. James Inhofe of Oklahoma. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Martha McSally of Arizona. Dan Sullivan of [Alaska]. And Thom Tillis of North Carolina. All up for re-election this year, and they’re losing their money to the precious.”
Watch below:
How the US poisoned Iraq
The political and moral culture of the United States allows for bipartisan cooperation to destroy an entire country, killing hundreds of thousands of people in the process, without even the flimsiest of justification. Then, only a few years later, everyone can act as if it never happened.
This article first appeared in Salon.
In 2011, the U.S. withdrew most of its military personnel from Iraq, leaving the country in ruins. Estimates of the number of civilians who died during the war in Iraq range from 151,000 to 655,000. An additional 4,491 American military personnel perished in the war. Because the bombs have stopped falling from the sky and the invasion and occupation of Iraq no longer makes headlines, Americans likely devote no thought to the devastation that occurred in their name.
Ancient dog bones tell us what was on the menu for both dogs and humans
If you’ve ever slipped your Labrador a handful of popcorn, or found that she helped herself to the trash while you were away, you know the human-dog relationship is strongly connected with food. Those wary eyes at Neolithic campsites had much in common with the wistful ones following every bite of your dinner. Dogs have been living alongside us for at least 12,000 years, eating many of the same things we do — both given or scavenged.
This article appeared on Salon.
‘Commander-in-cheat’ Trump blistered by ex-FBI official for profiteering from the military
On Saturday, former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi blasted President Donald Trump as the "commander-in-cheat" for allegedly using the miliary to enrich his business — and military leaders for going along with it in the face of congressional scrutiny:
Trump moves us closer to dictatorship as our military rejects congressional oversight and shifts its allegiance to the #CommanderinCheat https://t.co/xqE6LbRg3m