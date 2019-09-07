WATCH: MSNBC host brutally name-checks GOP lawmakers who let Trump steal from the military

On Saturday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid identified the Republican senators who have sat by and allowed President Donald Trump to divert funds from the military for use in his border wall — often at the cost of projects approved for their own states.

“One of the things that is so frustrating sometimes in our business, you have this constant question, ‘I wonder if Democrats are moving too far to the left. I wonder if Democrats are doing enough to get to the middle. I wonder if Democrats are doing enough. They’re moving too far to the left,'” said Reid. “Let’s talk about the Republicans for a moment. Are they moving too far to the right, when this set of senators, we’re going to put them up here, name some more names. They supported Donald Trump’s emergency declaration.”

“This is the vehicle he’s using to steal the money out of these states, red states with military families and to take their money. Let’s be clear taking the money away from the families, from the school districts and from these military families to give it to a private contractor of his choice, probably a friend, likely a friend of a senator, somebody he likes, to give them the money so he can build the precious which you can’t build because there’s a river in the way of the wall.”

“Bill Cassidy of Louisiana,” said Reid. “John Cornyn of Texas. Cory Gardner, for now, of Colorado, until he’s defeated, likely, he’s in really tough shape. Lindsey Graham, his best friend from South Carolina. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi. James Inhofe of Oklahoma. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Martha McSally of Arizona. Dan Sullivan of [Alaska]. And Thom Tillis of North Carolina. All up for re-election this year, and they’re losing their money to the precious.”

Watch below: