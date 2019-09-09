Quantcast
WATCH: National Weather Service Birmingham forecasters get standing ovation for rebuking Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini is siding with weather forecasters who disagreed with President Donald Trump’s amateur forecast for Hurricane Dorian.

The Associated Press reported that Uccellini said in a statement to the National Weather Association on Monday that forecasters did the right thing by knocking down Trump’s misinformation about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama.

Uccellini said that forecasters in Birmingham “did what any office would do to protect the public” when they issued the rebuke of Trump.

“They did that with one thing in mind: public safety,” he told the crowd before asking members of the Birmingham office to stand for applause.

Watch the video below from the National Weather Association.

