WATCH: Protesters shut down 5th Ave near Trump Tower to protest Microsoft working with ICE

Protesters in New York City shut down 5th Avenue on Saturday to protest Microsoft working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The tech giant contracts with ICE to provide the technology used to enact President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The thoroughfare was blocked only blocks from Trump Tower.

“Close the Camps NYC coalition led hundreds of protestors to peacefully march on the premiere retail location of Microsoft on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, staging a sit-in to demand that the tech giant stop allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to use its technology in the racist campaign against immigrants and legal asylum seekers,” the group said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By knowingly and willingly providing technology support to ICE, XYZ Corporation is colluding with ICE and its racist mission to tear apart families, and mistreat children,” activist Andy Ratto said. “This is a moment of life-or-death for 11 million undocumented people in the United States, and we will not remain silent as American corporations profiteer from — and enable — human suffering.”

Here is some of the media from the scene:

Breaking!!!!

New Yorkers now blocking Microsoft store entrance profiting from ICE. Arrests about to begin! @CloseTheCampsNY #NoBusinessWithICE#NoTechForICE pic.twitter.com/nqj7u41WNd — Gili Getz 🔥 (@giligetz) September 14, 2019

⭕️ New Yorkers just SHUT DOWN the @Microsoft store in Manhattan, demanding the corporation cancel their $19.4 million contract with ICE. After @PalantirTech, Microsoft is the 2nd largest cloud service provider for the federal govt—ICE depends on these contracts to function. pic.twitter.com/OuCQblN62M — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) September 14, 2019

Microsoft is one of the companies that continues to think its okay to profit from ICE. So today’s protest in NYC has arrived at their Manhattan office – and blocked it off. Arrests are imminent. Via @giligetz pic.twitter.com/LRcLwigVNI — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) September 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT