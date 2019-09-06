WATCH: ‘Real Time’ on HBO reveals the profane T-shirts for the leading presidential candidates

HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher imagined the profane T-shirts that could be used by the campaigns of leading presidential candidates.

The topic came up after former Rep. Beto O’Rourke responded to the latest mass shooting in Texas by saying “this is f*cked up” at a campaign rally.

His campaign went so far as to print T-shirts repeating the phrase six times, with the added message of “end gun violence now.”

New in the store… 100% of the proceeds will benefit @MomsDemand and @AMarch4OurLives. This is fucked up. We can change it. https://t.co/PFRWFCypAl pic.twitter.com/Us1V4mz1cf — Team Beto (@TeamBeto) September 1, 2019

Maher imagined what profane T-shirts from other 2020 hopefuls would look like.

He started with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“You’re gonna eat this sh*t and you’re going gonna like it,” the shirt said.

Next up was Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“Vote Klobuchar or she’ll throw a f*cking binder at your head,” her shirt said.

“Bernie: tearing income inequality a new a**hole,” the shirt for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) read.

The shirt for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) highlighted her state.

“Kamala: California’s Senator, not some jagoff congressman from who gives a sh*t,” it stated.

And they weren’t the only candidates receiving the treatment.

Watch: