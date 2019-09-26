Watch Rudy Giuliani throw Mike Pompeo under the bus during latest Fox News appearance

Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani went on Fox News on Thursday evening and defending himself — while throwing his client’s presidential administration under the bus.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, may have personal legal and professional liability for his role in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was interviewed on Thursday by Laura Ingraham on Fox News

He argued that he was not in trouble because he was just following orders from State Department special envoy Kurt Volker — indirectly implicating Secretary of State Mike Pompeop in the scandal.

Watch:

Wow. Rudy Giuliani is on Ingraham's show implicating the State Department in the Ukraine scandal. "The whistleblower falsely alleges that I was operating on my own. Well, I wasn't operating on my own." pic.twitter.com/4o1feYTZFU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2019