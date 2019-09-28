WATCH: Trump screams that impeachment is the ‘greatest scam in the history of American politics’

President Donald Trump posted an angry video on Twitter after returning to the White House from Trump National Golf Course on Saturday.

According to the White House pool report, protesters outside his golf course held signs reading, “Resign” and “Jail Trump.”

“What’s going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics,” Trump loudly argued in the video.

He did not offer a defense for his alleged misconduct with Ukraine but instead attacked Democrats with unsubstantiated attacks.

“The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges, they want to take away everything,” Trump argued, despite the fact Democratic Party platform contains no such goals.

The video, described as “a campaign video” was a White House produced “official video.”

Watch:

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019