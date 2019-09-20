WATCH: Trump’s long history of spilling America’s secrets to foreign leaders catalogued by CNN’s Avlon
President Donald Trump this week claimed that would never be stupid enough to say something inappropriate to foreign officials when he knew that all of his calls were being monitored.
However, CNN’s John Avlon on Friday went down the president’s long history of making inappropriate comments to foreign leaders, including times when he spilled important intelligence secrets.
Avlon began by noting that Trump has repeatedly cast aspersions on the intelligence community, including when he infamously said that he didn’t believe Russia tried to help him win the 2016 election despite multiple intelligence assessments showing just that.
He then played a clip of Trump saying that his own FBI director is “wrong” to claim that it would be inappropriate for him to solicit dirt on political opponents from foreign governments.
Avlon then went on to document even more damaging Trump intelligence scandals.
“How about this: The president welcoming the Russian ambassador and foreign minister into the office, where he reportedly spilled intelligence about ISIS so sensitive that most of our allies aren’t even allowed to know about it,” he said. “But wait, there’s more! Trump told [Philippines President Rodrigo] Duterte that there were two nuclear missile subs parked off the coast of North Korea… he taunted Iran about their recent failed missile launch, possibly revealing what kind of spy satellite technology we have and how we use it.”
Watch the video below.
Dem lawmaker Speier bluntly calls out Trump for using taxpayer money for his Ukraine Biden oppo research
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) ripped into President Donald Trump over the whistleblower report that seems to indicate the president was holding back aid to the Ukraine in return for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the California Democrat said she learned very little in a private meeting on the explosive whistleblower report on Thursday, before talk turned to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's meltdown and confession on CNN that he had been pressuring officials in the Ukraine over Biden.
"What we know is zero," Speier said. "So if, in fact, what is being reported is true, that means the president of the United States is using taxpayer money to try and have opposition research for his political campaign determined by how much money he gives to a foreign country and that is reprehensible."
CNN lays out damning timeline of Trump and Giuliani’s calls to Ukraine seeking dirt on Biden
Following Rudy Giuliani's extraordinary appearance on CNN on Thursday night, where he may have admitted the commission of a crime, the hosts of CNN's "New Day" compiled a timeline linking the approximate date of Trump's phone call that was flagged by a whistleblower to subsequent events involving Ukraine.
According to the timeline, presented by hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Trump spoke with the president of Ukraine on July 25, with Giuliani meeting with him later that month.
What followed was the August 12 whistleblower complaint and then Trump blocking aide to Ukraine by the end of the month.
Watch Rudy Giuliani’s stunning confession that he has been pressuring Ukraine officials for dirt on Biden
Attorney for the president Rudy Giuliani gave a combative, belligerent and downright incoherent interview on CNN Thursday evening, raving about a ballooning scandal involving Donald Trump and Ukraine.
Giuliani and Trump have apparently been pressuring the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a probe that could help the president’s re-election campaign. That massive scandal had been unfurling on its own for months, but it blew up Thursday when multiple reports revealed that a mysteriously suppressed whistleblower complaint in the intelligence community reportedly concerns Trump’s conduct and the country of Ukraine.