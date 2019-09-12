‘We have tremendous African-American support’: Trump brushes off losing the support of the man he called ‘my African-American’

On Thursday, Gregory Cheadle, the black Trump supporter that the president referred to as “my African-American over there” in 2016, left the Republican Party and announced a run for Congress as an independent, citing his frustration that Trump doesn’t care about issues impacting the black community.

In conversation with reporters on the White House lawn, Trump — who seemed not to even remember the incident — brushed the whole thing aside as unimportant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The man that you called ‘my African-American’ at your rally in 2016, he says he’s leaving the Republican Party because you’re pursuing a ‘pro-white’ agenda,” said a reporter. “What’s your reaction? What do you say so him? He used to be a supporter of yours … He’s not anymore.”

“I don’t know who you’re talking about,” said Trump.

“The man you pointed out at the rally and called ‘my African-American,'” said the reporter. “He used to support you.”

“We have tremendous African-American support,” said Trump. “I would say I’m at my all-time high. I don’t think I’ve ever had the support I have now. I think I’ll do well with African-Americans. African-American support has been the best we’ve had, and a lot has to do with from an employment and unemployment both, employment and unemployment—”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you think he’s wrong?” the reporter pressed him.

“I think this. It’s very simple. We have the best numbers we’ve had for African-Americans in terms of employment and unemployment,” said Trump. “I think we’re going to do well.”

Watch below: