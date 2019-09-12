‘We have tremendous African-American support’: Trump brushes off losing the support of the man he called ‘my African-American’
On Thursday, Gregory Cheadle, the black Trump supporter that the president referred to as “my African-American over there” in 2016, left the Republican Party and announced a run for Congress as an independent, citing his frustration that Trump doesn’t care about issues impacting the black community.
In conversation with reporters on the White House lawn, Trump — who seemed not to even remember the incident — brushed the whole thing aside as unimportant.
“The man that you called ‘my African-American’ at your rally in 2016, he says he’s leaving the Republican Party because you’re pursuing a ‘pro-white’ agenda,” said a reporter. “What’s your reaction? What do you say so him? He used to be a supporter of yours … He’s not anymore.”
“I don’t know who you’re talking about,” said Trump.
“The man you pointed out at the rally and called ‘my African-American,'” said the reporter. “He used to support you.”
“We have tremendous African-American support,” said Trump. “I would say I’m at my all-time high. I don’t think I’ve ever had the support I have now. I think I’ll do well with African-Americans. African-American support has been the best we’ve had, and a lot has to do with from an employment and unemployment both, employment and unemployment—”
“Do you think he’s wrong?” the reporter pressed him.
“I think this. It’s very simple. We have the best numbers we’ve had for African-Americans in terms of employment and unemployment,” said Trump. “I think we’re going to do well.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘We have tremendous African-American support’: Trump brushes off losing the support of the man he called ‘my African-American’
On Thursday, Gregory Cheadle, the black Trump supporter that the president referred to as "my African-American over there" in 2016, left the Republican Party and announced a run for Congress as an independent, citing his frustration that Trump doesn't care about issues impacting the black community.
In conversation with reporters on the White House lawn, Trump — who seemed not to even remember the incident — brushed the whole thing aside as unimportant.
"The man that you called 'my African-American' at your rally in 2016, he says he's leaving the Republican Party because you're pursuing a 'pro-white' agenda," said a reporter. "What's your reaction? What do you say so him? He used to be a supporter of yours ... He's not anymore."
CNN
Trump trade adviser squirms when CNN host asks him for evidence about China buying US crops
CNN's Brianna Keilar made Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro squirm on Thursday after she asked him for evidence to back up President Donald Trump's claim that China will soon start buying American agricultural products again.
During an interview, Keilar asked Navarro to substantiate a Trump tweet in which the president wrote that "it is expected that China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products."
After reading the president's tweet aloud, Keilar asked Navarro whether American farmers "should be expecting big orders from China soon."
Navarro tried to deflect and say that the Trump administration has always been very supportive of U.S. farmers, but Keilar again pressed him on whether farmers should expect China to resume buying their goods.
CNN
CNN’s Avlon drops the hammer on Trump for politicizing weather: ‘Something’s gone very wrong in our democracy’
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday dropped the hammer on President Donald Trump for his shameless attempts to doctor weather reports and bully scientists just so he could avoid admitting error.
After recapping the latest reports about the president sending his "apparatchiks" to strong arm the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) into contradicting its own meteorologists about the path of Hurricane Dorian, Avlon explained why Trump is setting a horrible precedent for future administrations.
"This is called normalization, and it's not just creepy and cowardly -- it's a dereliction of duty," Avlon said. "It's far from the only example of the suck-uppery we've seen in recent days."