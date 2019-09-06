‘Where did I find this guy?’ Trump trashes Fed chair after watching CNBC’s Mad Money host

Taking a break from retweeting outdated weather forecasts of Hurricane Dorian, Donald Trump lashed out at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome “Jay” Powell on Friday morning, questioning why he even nominated him.

“I agree with @jimcramer, the Fed should lower rates. They were WAY too early to raise, and Way too late to cut – and big dose quantitative tightening didn’t exactly help either. Where did I find this guy Jerome? Oh well, you can’t win them all!” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the tweet below: