Whistleblower says many other national security officials can confirm details on Ukraine call: NYT

Published

58 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times revealed several new details about the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump’s call to the president of Ukraine.

According to the report, the whistleblower is able to confirm several other officials who witnessed the concerns raised in the complaint.

The whistleblower did not directly hear what was said on the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, per the report, this person was alarmed not just by the nature of the call, but by the way the White House handled records of the conversation, believing it to be a threat to national security.

Revelations that the call involved pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, combined with the Director of National Intelligence dragging out the process of giving the complaint to Congress in violation of the law, has lead a critical mass of House Democrats to back a formal impeachment inquiry, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
MSNBC: Rachel Maddow apologizes for assuming the White house would never release a transcript implicating Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" offered an on-air public apology on Wednesday.

"At this point, I feel like I need to apologize," Maddow said. "I hereby apologize."

"Last night on this show I said -- somewhat cavalierly -- that while we were expecting the White House to release notes of this phone call today, there was no reason to expect that the Trump White House would allow for the release of any notes from this call that implicated the president and the behavior the Democrats — the behavior that Democrats want to impeach him for," she explained.

"I apologize, I was wrong about that. They really did release the plain text of these notes on this call that absolutely show the president doing exactly what he is about to get impeached for," Maddow explained. "They just unequivocally lay it out."

White House aides fear more whistleblowers could come forward against Trump: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

White House aides are worried about what more can come out as the movement to impeach President Donald Trump continues to gather steam.

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House of Representatives was pursuing an impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, a majority of the House had gone on record supporting impeachment.

The political developments occurred against a backdrop of rapidly breaking news -- and bizarre defenses from Trump and his defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Entire Republican county board indicted for $21 million embezzlement scheme outside Washington, DC

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

This week, Virginia State Police announced that a grand jury has indicted nearly over a dozen public officials in an alleged $21 million embezzlement scheme — including the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The officials charged include Tony Carter, Tom Sayre, Archie Fox, Linda Glavis, and Chairman Daniel Murray. All five officials are Republicans.

