Whistleblower says many other national security officials can confirm details on Ukraine call: NYT

On Wednesday, The New York Times revealed several new details about the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump’s call to the president of Ukraine.

According to the report, the whistleblower is able to confirm several other officials who witnessed the concerns raised in the complaint.

The whistleblower did not directly hear what was said on the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, per the report, this person was alarmed not just by the nature of the call, but by the way the White House handled records of the conversation, believing it to be a threat to national security.

Revelations that the call involved pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, combined with the Director of National Intelligence dragging out the process of giving the complaint to Congress in violation of the law, has lead a critical mass of House Democrats to back a formal impeachment inquiry, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).