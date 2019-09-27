White boys attack black classmate and cut off her dreadlocks at school where Mike Pence’s wife teaches
A group of white boys pinned down a black classmate and cut off her natural hair as they taunted her as “nappy” and “ugly.”
The racist attack took place Monday at Immanuel Christian School, a private K-12 academy where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife teaches, reported WUSA-TV.
“They kept laughing and calling me names,” said 12-year-old Amari Allen, as tears streamed down her face. “They called me ugly, said I shouldn’t have been born. They called me an attention-seeker.”
Three sixth-grade boys are accused of attacking their classmate on a playground slide at the Fairfax, Virginia, private school, which Amari’s family pays $12,000 a year for her to attend.
Amari told the TV station that one boy covered her mouth and another pulled her hands behind her back, as a third boy used scissors to cut her medium-length dreadlocks while calling her names.
“They ran off laughing, and I was just sitting there,” Amari said.
The girl didn’t tell her family about the attack until Wednesday, when her grandmother noticed her hair looked different.
“It’s very painful,” said her grandmother, Cynthia Allen. “I want to see them dismissed from the school. I want to see something done.”
Amari initially denied that someone else had cut her hair because she feared retaliation, but she eventually broke down crying and revealed the attack.
The school issued a statement expressing concern about the attack, saying the academy has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying and had contacted law enforcement to investigate the incident.
It’s not clear where teachers or other school personnel were during the attack, which Amari said lasted about five minutes.
Those same three boys had previously been targeting her for abuse, such as taking away her lunch and calling her names, Amari said.
Amari’s family met Thursday morning with school officials, but it’s not immediately clear what actions will be taken against the boys.
Over half of Europe’s endemic trees risk extinction: experts
More than half of Europe's endemic tree species, including the horse-chestnut, risk extinction, conservationists warned Friday, blaming invasive species, unsustainable logging and urban development for their decline.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said out of the 454 tree species native to Europe, 42 percent could disappear from the continent.
And a full 58 percent of the tree species endemic to Europe -- meaning they only exist on the continent -- were now considered threatened with extinction, the IUCN said in an update to the tree section of its "Red List" of threatened species.
UN launches probe into Venezuela rights abuses
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to send a team of investigators to probe alleged violations, including extrajudicial executions and torture, in crisis-wracked Venezuela.
The country's President Nicolas Maduro faces mounting pressure from world powers who accuse him of violently cracking down on dissent over Venezuela's economic collapse in recent years.
A resolution tabled by more than a dozen countries from Latin America and elsewhere was adopted by the 47-member council with 19 votes in favor, seven opposed and 21 abstaining.
It called for the UN's top rights body to "dispatch urgently an independent international fact-finding mission" to Venezuela.
‘A protocluster is a rare and special system’: Scientists discover oldest galaxy cluster
Astronomers have discovered a 13-billion-year-old galaxy cluster that is the earliest ever observed, according to a paper released Friday, a finding that may hold clues about how the universe developed.
Such an early-stage cluster -- called a protocluster -- is "not easy to find", Yuichi Harikane, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan who led the international team, said in a press release.
"A protocluster is a rare and special system with an extremely high density," Harikane said, adding that the researchers used the wide viewing field of the Subaru telescope in Hawaii to "map a large area of the sky" in their search.