White House aides fear more whistleblowers could come forward against Trump: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

White House aides are worried about what more can come out as the movement to impeach President Donald Trump continues to gather steam.

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House of Representatives was pursuing an impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, a majority of the House had gone on record supporting impeachment.

The political developments occurred against a backdrop of rapidly breaking news — and bizarre defenses from Trump and his defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

“At the White House, a grim sense of frustration has set in. Aides said they thought Democrats had gone too far. Nonetheless, they acknowledged that the impeachment inquiry represented the likely death of any hope of passing legislation in the next 13 months,” The New York Times reported Wednesday.

“Several expressed fear that other witnesses would come forward in relation to Mr. Trump’s contacts with the Ukrainian president, or that other whistle-blowers on other matters would emerge,” the newspaper noted.

Trump’s failure to staff his government is also a dynamic in the White House upheaval.

“The White House Counsel’s Office is prepared for an impeachment inquiry, but other departments in the West Wing are badly depleted by staff departures and plagued by exhaustion,” The Times noted.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
MSNBC: Rachel Maddow apologizes for assuming the White house would never release a transcript implicating Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" offered an on-air public apology on Wednesday.

"At this point, I feel like I need to apologize," Maddow said. "I hereby apologize."

"Last night on this show I said -- somewhat cavalierly -- that while we were expecting the White House to release notes of this phone call today, there was no reason to expect that the Trump White House would allow for the release of any notes from this call that implicated the president and the behavior the Democrats — the behavior that Democrats want to impeach him for," she explained.

"I apologize, I was wrong about that. They really did release the plain text of these notes on this call that absolutely show the president doing exactly what he is about to get impeached for," Maddow explained. "They just unequivocally lay it out."

Entire Republican county board indicted for $21 million embezzlement scheme outside Washington, DC

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

This week, Virginia State Police announced that a grand jury has indicted nearly over a dozen public officials in an alleged $21 million embezzlement scheme — including the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The officials charged include Tony Carter, Tom Sayre, Archie Fox, Linda Glavis, and Chairman Daniel Murray. All five officials are Republicans.

