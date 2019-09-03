Quantcast
White House hits peak hypocrisy — attacks someone for ‘unprofessional’ conduct while claiming to uphold ‘norms’

8 mins ago

The new White House press secretary issued a bizarre statement on Tuesday complaining about others being unprofessional and not adhering to norms.

Stephanie Grisham issued the statement after a federal judge overruled the administration and re-instated the hard press pass for Playboy magazine White House correspondent Brian Karem.

“We disagree with the decision of the district court to issue an injunction that essentially gives free reign (sic) to members of the press to engage in unprofessional, disruptive conduct at the White House,” Grisham said, apparently lacking any self-awareness.

She went on to complain that Karen, “clearly breached well-understood norms of professional conduct.”

