White House is preparing for a ‘big fight’ with Congress over whistleblower scandal: CNN reporter
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” reporter Evan Perez said that the White House is gearing up for a showdown with the House Intelligence Committee over a whistleblower complaint of “urgent concern” for national security that President Donald Trump’s officials appear to be covering up.
“Evan, this has been developing through the day. [Intelligence] Chairman [Adam] Schiff was very quiet, and now suddenly there’s going to be this briefing, and what’s really going to happen at the briefing tomorrow?” asked anchor Erin Burnett.
“Well, we don’t know exactly what the inspector general is going to be able to tell the committee,” said Perez. “This is now obviously going to be a briefing that they’ll have tomorrow and next week on Thursday the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will appear before the committee in open session to describe a little bit about the handling of this whistleblower complaint. And there are no promises being made that they’ll learn exactly what the nature of this complaint is and why it is that the Director of National Intelligence and perhaps the White House is trying to assert what they say might be privilege with regard to this information.”
“So we know that this began on August 12th when someone came forward with this concern,” said Perez. “We know that the inspector general looked at it and viewed it as credible, of concern and of urgent concern and the reason why they wanted to alert the committee. What we don’t know is exactly what the nature of is and why the White House would need to assert privilege, which is, again, what is suggested by the response from the Director of National Intelligence. We’ll see whether or not we can get more from the inspector general and the Director of National Intelligence, but as long as the White House is drawing the line this will be a big fight between Congress and the White House.”
“By the way, Erin, the backdrop is that the White House has been defying a lot of these requests from the members of Congress and basically telling them to go to court to try to fight this,” added Perez.
CNN
Foreign trolls are trying to create a ‘circular firing squad’ among US veterans: digital researcher
Foreign troll accounts have been working to sow division and create a "circular firing squad" among American veterans, a veterans advocate warned CNN on Wednesday.
During an interview with Brianna Keilar, Kris Goldsmith of Vietnam Veterans for America talked about the ways that trolls have been infiltrating veterans organizations and trying to divide their members along political and racial lines.
Goldsmith said that two years ago his group notice an "impostor Facebook account" that would spread misinformation and propaganda to its members.
"After months of studying it, we came to recognize that it was an entity somewhere in Bulgaria who was spreading falsified news," he explained. "So what they do is copy and paste a real story about something like veterans' benefits possibly getting cut, change the date, and make it look fresh and get people upset."
CNN
Dem lawmaker rains hell on ‘thug’ Corey Lewandowski on CNN: ‘He was shown to be a liar’
Rep. Steven Cohen (D-TN) dropped the hammer on Trump lackey Corey Lewandowski for obstructing the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week during an appearance on CNN.
CNN's Brianna Keilar started off the interview by questioning Cohen why Democratic lawmakers didn't do a better job of anticipating how Lewandowski would behave during his testimony. Cohen responded by saying he and his colleagues did just that.
"We knew he was going to be petulant, we knew he was an enforcer and a thug, and we knew he would try to protect the president," he said. "That's what he did."
Cohen went on to praise Democratic lawmakers for asking Lewandowski tough questions, and he said attorney Barry Berke "destroyed" the former Trump campaign manager.
CNN
Corey Lewandowski wilts after CNN host nails him for serial dishonesty: ‘I’m as honest as I can be!’
Trump lackey Corey Lewandowski appeared on CNN Wednesday one day after he admitted to regularly telling lies during media appearances -- and host Alisyn Camerota gave him a thorough grilling.
During the interview, Camerota played Lewandowski a clip of himself telling the House Judiciary Committee that he is under no obligation to be honest when he appears on cable news shows.
Lewandowski responded to this by angrily ranting about former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe, but Camerota wouldn't let him off the hook.
"Corey, when do you lie?" she asked him. "Are you lying now, for instance?"