White House spokesman blames Americans for Trump’s Ukraine scandal: ‘People voted for this’

President Donald Trump is accused of withholding financial aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the country to dig up dirt on his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden. But according to White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, Trump was just implementing what his supporters voted for in 2016.

“The president has done nothing wrong,” he said during a Fox News interview on Wednesday. “We have said that time and time again. The problem with this is, you have a Democrat Party with a complicit and compliant media. Whatever they say, the media will parrot without fact checking it, without going to multiple sources. They run with it. The sad part is they want it to be true so badly that they’ll manufacture a crisis and they’ll manufacture a news story just to attack the president.”

Fox News host Sandra Smith noted that “the president has admitted to certain things and events that took place leading up to that phone call, including the withholding of that $400 million in aid to Ukraine.”

“The president ran on this very issue. He won on this very issue. Now he is trying to implement the issues he ran and won on. The American people voted for this,” Gidley replied.

“Every tax dollar that is spent, every dollar that the American people send in to this government, the president wants to make sure that is spent properly. We spend hundreds of billions of dollars across the globe and the president looks at that all the time. What are we getting back for that?”