White House tells Corey Lewandowski to keep his mouth shut when appearing before Congress

Corey Lewandowski is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, but President Donald Trump’s White House is telling the possible Senate hopeful to keep his mouth shut.

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey tweeted about the instruction Monday, less than 24 hours before Lewandowski is scheduled to be sworn in.

“White House has instructed Corey Lewandowski not to testify about his conversations with POTUS or other White House officials that are not already delineated in Mueller report, per aide familiar with strategy. He testifies tomorrow,” Dawsey tweeted.

The only way that Lewandowski can refuse to answer questions is by taking his Fifth Amendment Rights. When it comes to conversations with the president, however, Lewandowski doesn’t enjoy the same privilege that White House officials have. Lewandowski never worked for the White House, he worked for the campaign.