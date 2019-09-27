White House tosses NSC attorneys under the bus as they admit Ukraine transcript was moved to secret server
The Trump White House is blaming attorneys for one of the most disturbing charges in a whistleblower accusation. The unnamed intelligence official who filed the damning complaint against President Donald Trump has charged that the actual transcript of Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine was moved, in what looks like a cover up, to a “computer system” reserved for highly classified national security documents and data.
Calling the charge “one of the more explosive claims,” CNN reports the White House is acknowledging the transcript was moved, but is claiming “National Security Council lawyers directed that the classified document be handled appropriately.”
That statement makes several curious assertions.
First, it alleges the transcript was “classified.” It does not state what level of classification, or why it was even determined to have been “classified.”
It also does not explain what “handled appropriately” means. All government documents should be “handled appropriately,” so this looks like more of a cover up.
Here is CNN’s report:
NEW: White House says lawyers directed moving documents to highly secure system (@KaitlanCollins) pic.twitter.com/jdbtRUDLhL
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 27, 2019
Trump reels as Democrats move quickly on impeachment
Democrats vowed Friday to move quickly on the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, saying the evidence of abuse of power from his Ukraine phone call and attempts to cover up wrongdoing were already clear.
An intelligence whistleblower's complaint showing Trump pressuring Ukraine's president to supply dirt on election rival Joe Biden left the White House reeling and Trump doubling down with an implicit threat against witnesses to the call.
"The clarity of the president's actions is compelling and gave us no choice but to move forward," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
