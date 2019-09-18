Whoopi Goldberg drops the hammer on Trump impeachment: ‘We’re a lawless country right now — open your eyes’
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg urged viewers to open their eyes to President Donald Trump’s lawlessness — and demand accountability.
The show’s panelists discussed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, which co-host Abby Huntsman denounced as a “total embarrassment for democracy,” and Goldberg said it was even worse than that.
“Even if you start to impeach him, he’s there for the next two years,” said Goldberg, who was wearing a wig from her upcoming role in Stephen King’s “The Stand.” “It’s going to take that long. Look how long it took to impeach (Bill) Clinton.”
“I’m just saying, you know, at this point, you need to just clean out some of the folks that are sitting there because this is against the law,” she continued. “This is not America, you cannot break the law in America. You cannot say, ‘I’m above the law,’ because basically we’re a lawless country right now, and if you don’t see it, it’s because your eyes are closed.”
“Open your eyes, because this affects everybody,” Goldberg added. “This is all of us. If this goes bad for here, this goes bad in our country, it’s — it’s going to be a show.”
WATCH: 16-year-old Greta Thunberg rebukes GOPer who thinks other countries must solve climate change
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, faced off with members of Congress on Wednesday.
In a hearing before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Thunberg declined to submit a written opening statement.
"I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists and I want you to unite behind the science,” she said.
Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana tried to make the point that the U.S. should not curb its carbon emissions until other countries agreed to do so.
"Let me ask you a question," Graves said. "If you were sailing across the ocean and you were picking up trash along the way and for every one piece of trash you pick up, there's a boat right next to you dumping out five pieces, how would that make you feel?"
Saudi says oil attacks from north, sponsored by Iran
Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that strikes on its oil infrastructure came from the "north" and were "unquestionably" sponsored by Iran, but that the kingdom was still investigating where exactly they were launched from.
"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," defence ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki told a press conference. "We are working to know the exact launch point."
However, he would not be drawn on whether Saudi Arabia believed Iran would ultimately be found to be the culprit, only saying they were confident they would find where the weapons were fired from.
‘The ground is shifting’: Longtime GOP aide sounds the alarm that Trump is putting Arizona in play
Chuck Coughlin, who once served as a top aide to two different Republican governors in Arizona, is warning that President Donald Trump is putting his state in play for the 2020 presidential election.
In an interview with Politico, Coughlin said his party has expressed real anxiety about the state turning blue next year.
"Republicans are very concerned,” he said. "The ground is shifting."
At the moment, just 45 percent of Arizona voters have a favorable view of Trump, while 53 percent have an unfavorable view. Additionally, the victory of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in last year's midterm elections showed that Democrats can be competitive in statewide races in a place that became famous for electing iconic conservative senators such as John McCain and Barry Goldwater.