‘Why is he lying?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika bust Trump’s ‘bizarre’ claims about Iran meeting
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski busted President Donald Trump’s denials about meeting with Iran’s leadership without first establishing pre-conditions.
The president strongly suggested that he would commit U.S. troops to a strike on Iran on behalf of Saudi Arabia, which the “Morning Joe” hosts found puzzling, to say the least.
Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019
“That is bizarre,” Scarborough said.
“What?” Brzezinski added. “He’s waiting for word from, he needs word from someone — a dictator?”
Brzezinski said the president had previously used the “locked and loaded” against North Korea, and similar language against Iran, and then the MSNBC hosts rolled video of Trump and some of his top officials directly contradicting his tweeted denials about the terms of meeting with Iran.
The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, “No Conditions.” That is an incorrect statement (as usual!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019
“Wow, he really got the fake news, didn’t he?” Scarborough said. “Well, let’s see if the president and his friends ever said he was going to meet with Iran with no pre-conditions. Roll the tape.”
The video shows Trump himself, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, repeatedly saying the president would meet with Iran without conditions, and Scarborough wondered why he was trying to deny that now.
“There it is, I’m confused because the president says no preconditions,” he said. “The president says no pre-conditions, he’s been saying no pre-conditions, Mike Pompeo says no pre-conditions, the Treasury secretary saying no pre-conditions. The president sounds fairly desperate to meet with the Iranians. What happened this week, and why is he now lying and saying that he never said he would meet the Iranians with no pre-conditions?”
