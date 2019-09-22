‘You never cover this’: Giuliani has fresh meltdown on Fox News over Biden’s ‘drug addict’ son
President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, went on a conspiratorial rant on Sunday involving Joe Biden’s son and billionaire George Soros.
During an appearance on FOX News Sunday, Biden tried to smear Hunter Biden as a corrupt “drug addict” was doing illegal business in the Ukraine.
According to the president’s attorney, Biden tried to cover up his son’s business dealings in a conspiracy that involves Soros.
Guest host John Roberts asked Giuliani if it was “appropriate” for him to try have to the Bidens investigated.
“This began with someone saying, this information can clear your client,” Giuliani opined. “The corruption in Ukraine about the corruption in Ukraine between the Ukraine and the Democratic Party, the ambassador and the FBI agent who investigated.”
Giuliani charged that the “lazy press” is refusing to cover the story.
“This town protects Joe Biden,” he ranted. “He has been taking money from his public office for years.”
“The kid, he takes him on Air Force 2 to China,” Giuliani continued. “The kid unfortunately is a drug addict.”
When Roberts tried to ask a question, Giuliani accused him of not being “shocked” by the Biden allegations.
“You never cover this!” Giuliani interrupted.
Watch the video below.
‘You never cover this’: Giuliani has fresh meltdown on Fox News over Biden’s ‘drug addict’ son
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, went on a conspiratorial rant on Sunday involving Joe Biden's son and billionaire George Soros.
During an appearance on FOX News Sunday, Biden tried to smear Hunter Biden as a corrupt "drug addict" was was doing illegal business in the Ukraine.
According to the president's attorney, Biden tried to cover up his son's business dealings in a conspiracy that involves Soros.
Guest host John Roberts asked Giuliani if it was "appropriate" for him to try have to the Bidens investigated.
"This began with someone saying, this information can clear your client," Giuliani opined. "The corruption in Ukraine about the corruption in Ukraine between the Ukraine and the Democratic Party, the ambassador and the FBI agent who investigated."
2020 Election
Will Trump peacefully vacate the Oval Office if he loses the presidential election in 2020? A lesson from 1800
As primary season heats up in the United States, the Democrats are anxiously debating the best path to unseat Donald Trump in 2020. But the question of how to beat Trump is perhaps less urgent than the issue of whether he will accept defeat.
Trump has already questioned his loss of the 2016 popular vote with baseless accusations of voter fraud. He has also repeatedly toyed with the idea of extending his presidency beyond the eight-year limit enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, even trumpeting Jerry Falwell Jr.’s assertion that his first term be extended by two years to compensate for the Russia investigation. Perhaps most ominously, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen warned while testifying before the House Oversight Committee in February 2019:
Breaking Banner
Something is killing galaxies — and science is on the case
In the most extreme regions of the universe, galaxies are being killed. Their star formation is being shut down and astronomers want to know why.
The first ever Canadian-led large project on one of the world’s leading telescopes is hoping to do just that. The new program, called the Virgo Environment Traced in Carbon Monoxide survey (VERTICO), is investigating, in brilliant detail, how galaxies are killed by their environment.
As VERTICO’s principal investigator, I lead a team of 30 experts that are using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) to map the molecular hydrogen gas, the fuel from which new stars are made, at high resolution across 51 galaxies in our nearest galaxy cluster, called the Virgo Cluster.