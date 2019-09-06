‘You seem fixated!’ Trump dunked in mockery for dragging Alabama flub into another news cycle

President Donald Trump extended his Alabama tweet into yet another news cycle by insisting he’d been right all along, and other Twitter users watched in astonishment.

The president warned Sunday that Alabama — along with Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina — would “most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” although projections showing Hurricane Dorian reaching the Gulf Coast had been revised days earlier to show the storm would stay along the Atlantic Coast.

But Trump has repeatedly insisted he was right along, and even altered a map with a Sharpie to prove it, but on Friday retroactively downgraded his projection to claim Alabama might only have been “grazed or hit.”

The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said, at the beginnings of Hurricane Dorian, that in addition to Florida & other states, Alabama may also be grazed or hit. They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn’t). Check out maps….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

Other Twitter users mocked Trump for keeping the story alive for at least another day.

you seem to be the one that's fixated on it — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) September 6, 2019

US President's humiliating, scary, public meltdown continues into Day 6. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) September 6, 2019

never let this go. It’s so important — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 6, 2019

We are now in ***DAY 5*** of Trump ranting and railing about how Alabama was threatened by Dorian https://t.co/c7WTq5zyP5 — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) September 6, 2019

he still thinks he deserves an apology for his blatant lying about alabama this is where we arehttps://t.co/aIkTu9Vxa0 — darth™ (@darth) September 6, 2019

OMG!! I am actually beginning to feel sorry for you. How miserable a life it must be for someone like you. Being tormented over something as insignificant as this

Maybe you should focus on the people in Bahamas. If you can drag your mind away from yourself for a minute — maggie may (@maggiem38205147) September 6, 2019

This is like your 70th tweet about this let's be real about the "fixated" party here. — the internet's ORIGINAL bad boy (@nkozyra) September 6, 2019

Call the Governor of Alabama and ask her why she sent the Alabama National Guard to Florida on August 30th if there was any chance Hurricane Dorian was headed that way. And, then for the love of God, give it a rest.https://t.co/1yI4d690mn — Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) September 6, 2019

shorter trump on the hurricane: i am not owned. ive been saying it for six days. im not owned. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 6, 2019

The only words in this loony rant that matter: fixated Crazy I made a mistake Check out maps….. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 6, 2019

holy shit you’re still talking about Alabama — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) September 6, 2019

this has become one of the longest running news cycles of the trump administration, solely because he will not shut up about it pic.twitter.com/qck7X9IQHI — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 6, 2019