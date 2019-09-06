Quantcast
‘You seem fixated!’ Trump dunked in mockery for dragging Alabama flub into another news cycle

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump extended his Alabama tweet into yet another news cycle by insisting he’d been right all along, and other Twitter users watched in astonishment.

The president warned Sunday that Alabama — along with Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina — would “most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” although projections showing Hurricane Dorian reaching the Gulf Coast had been revised days earlier to show the storm would stay along the Atlantic Coast.

But Trump has repeatedly insisted he was right along, and even altered a map with a Sharpie to prove it, but on Friday retroactively downgraded his projection to claim Alabama might only have been “grazed or hit.”

Other Twitter users mocked Trump for keeping the story alive for at least another day.

