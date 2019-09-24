Quantcast
‘You’re going to jail, too’: Giuliani shredded for his response to Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry

25 mins ago

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney was ridiculed on Tuesday for his reaction to the bombshell news that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is initiating impeachment hearings.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani argued that Democrats “have no basis for impeachment.”

The former United States Attorney insisted in response, Democrats should be investigated.

“They should be investigated for obstructing justice,” the ex-prosecutor argued.

The internet did not find Giuliani’s statement to be effective spin for the president.

Here’s some of what people were saying.


