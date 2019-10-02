Quantcast
‘Absolute buffoon’ Rudy Giuliani ruthlessly mocked for threat to sue Congress for investigating Trump

1 min ago

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday took the lid off his latest gambit to avoid accountability for his actions — threatening to sue Congress for investigating the Trump administration.

Writing on Twitter, Giuliani revealed that “We are carefully considering our legal options to seek redress against Congress and individual members, for engaging in an organized effort to exceed their limited powers, under the Constitution to trample on the constitutional rights of citizens in an illicit plan carried out by illegal means, to remove the President of the US, on deliberately falsified charges.”

The Constitution specifically mentions congressional impeachment as a legal remedy to remove a president who abuses his office, so it’s unclear why Giuliani believes the current impeachment proceedings are “illegal.” Additionally, Congress was designed to serve as a check on the executive branch, complete with the power to subpoena White House officials.

Giuliani’s legally dubious ramblings about impeachment were quickly mocked by other Twitter users — check out some reactions below.

