‘Additional strong evidence of obstruction’: Adam Schiff levels White House for blocking ambassador’s testimony
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) condemned the State Department’s order to block an ambassador’s testimony as additional evidence of obstruction of justice.
The House Intelligence Committee had been scheduled to hear closed-door testimony Tuesday morning from U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, but the State Department abruptly blocked him from appearing before Congress.
“The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction of the constitutional functions of Congress,” Schiff told reporters after the testimony was blocked.
Schiff: “The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction of the constitutional functions of Congress.” https://t.co/JNWzNCC0eL pic.twitter.com/cP0vvpwhSJ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2019
Jim Jordan tosses out rambling defense of Trump after ambassador blocked from testifying
Following the announcement of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) that President Donald Trump's refusal to let EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testify would be considered another act of obstruction in the impeachment inquiry, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) gave reporters a babbling defense of the president's conduct, even while claiming he would have liked to have Sondland's testimony.
"We would have wished he would have been allowed to testify," said Jordan. "We understand why the administration made the decision it did. When you have a chairman release certain parts of a closed-door interview and not release the entire transcript and the context, you can see why they didn't want to subject him to the same treatment."
Trump obsessed with polygraph testing for aides because ‘they’re not loyal to him’
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump has become obsessed with polygraphing anyone in the White House who might have contact with reporters because no one has been able to stanch the flood of leaks about his administration since he took office.
According to the report, Trump regards anyone who would leak to the press as a "spy," with Politico's Daniel Lippman saying there are loyalty issues within the administration.
"The president is so obsessed with the leaks about him that he has frequently discussed whether to order polygraphs of White House staffers after major disclosures, according to four former White House officials — in what would be a stark and politically risky departure from past practice," the report states." Trump has talked about ordering polygraphs 'constantly' when anything major has leaked, according to a former White House official."