‘Additional strong evidence of obstruction’: Adam Schiff levels White House for blocking ambassador’s testimony

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) condemned the State Department’s order to block an ambassador’s testimony as additional evidence of obstruction of justice.

The House Intelligence Committee had been scheduled to hear closed-door testimony Tuesday morning from U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, but the State Department abruptly blocked him from appearing before Congress.

“The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction of the constitutional functions of Congress,” Schiff told reporters after the testimony was blocked.