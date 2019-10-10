AG Barr met with Rupert Murdoch as Trump airs his grievances with Fox News on Twitter: report

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Attorney General William Barr paid a visit to the home of Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire media mogul whose parent company owns Fox News.

This comes as President Donald Trump is growing increasingly angry at Fox News, dissatisfied with the fact that the anchors on the news side of the company are not universally praising him and that the polling company they contract with is showing an increase in support for impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This morning, Trump lashed out at the latest poll that found 51 percent in favor, saying that “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.”