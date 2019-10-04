Quantcast
All Trump’s defenders have left is ‘cheap slogans and phony facts’ after damning State Dept texts: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for Bloomberg, political analyst Jonathan Bernstein claimed that Republican lawmakers who are rushing to the defense of Donald Trump have been painting themselves into a corner now that bombshell State Department texts have exposed the White House attempting to trade foreign aided for dirt on political opponents.

As Bernstein notes, Republicans with a few exceptions have been remaining silent on the unfolding Ukraine scandal, and those that are still jumping in front of the cameras are finding they have little to offer the way of explanations that stand up under scrutiny — particularly with a daily dropping of new revelations.

Bernstein notes that GOP defenders have multiple stages of denial they go through when defending the president.

“One typical excuse made when a president gets into trouble is that there’s insufficient proof,” he explained. “That’s what President Richard Nixon’s defenders often resorted to, and it’s something Republicans tried out over the past week – noting that the whistle-blower in the Ukraine scandal had access only to secondhand evidence. That always seemed like a weak defense, especially once the White House published a summary of a call between Trump and the president of Ukraine that corroborated the whistle-blower’s account. But after Thursday, it’ll be hard to use that one at all, at least in good faith.”

“Another classic defense is to question whether the president was personally involved. That’s how Republicans defended President Ronald Reagan during the Iran-Contra scandal, with some success. But it was never especially viable this time, and after Trump’s public performance on Thursday, it’s hopeless.”

“What all this adds up to is that there are few good-faith defenses left,” he elaborated. “That doesn’t mean Trump’s allies can’t spout cheap slogans and phony ‘facts’ and otherwise refuse to acknowledge what’s actually going on. In fact, it’s still more likely than not that most Republicans in Congress will do exactly that.”

He then warned, “But they’re going to get undermined again and again by the facts of this case, and there’s a good chance that only the most intensely loyal party voters will be swayed by what they’re saying.”

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
REVEALED: GOP senator confronted Trump about apparent Ukraine quid pro quo in Aug. 31 call

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told Sen. Ron Johnson earlier this year that he believed military assistance to Ukraine was directly tied to the country's willingness to launch investigations that were desired by President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Johnson claims that he then asked President Donald Trump if he had tied aid to the country with his desire to see it investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and the president denied the claim.

“He said -- expletive deleted -- ‘No way. I would never do that. Who told you that?'" the Wisconsin senator tells the Journal.

Giuliani blew off Ukraine offer of a generic anti-corruption statement while digging for Biden dirt: Volker

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

According to a new report from the New York Times, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani dismissed out of hand an offer from the government of Ukraine attacking corruption while he was making overtures for harmful information on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The report states that former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker addressed efforts made by the attorney representing President Donald Trump, adding that he interfered with negotiations as Ukraine officials were seeking the release of U.S. foreign aid.

Kurt Volker feared that Ukrainian prosecutor was feeding faulty information to Trump: testimony

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

As part of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified before Congress Thursday. Congress obtained damning text messages between Volker and other officials, including State Department diplomat Bill Taylor, who wrote that it was "crazy" to withhold aid from Ukraine unless they dug up dirt on the president's political opponent.

On Tuesday, Buzzfeed obtained a partial transcript of Volker's planned remarks. He insisted that he "focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.” He noted that in May, he started to worry that the departing Prosecutor General was giving Trump faulty information that threatened diplomatic relations.

