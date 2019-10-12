Ambassador won’t vouch for Trump on quid pro quo during testimony to Congress: Washington Post

One of the Trump administration officials who participated in the bombshell text messages about the White House withholding foreign aid to Ukraine unless the country dug up election dirt on Joe Biden’s family will testify that the president gave him talking points to repeat, while refusing to vouch for the veracity of those claims, The Washington Post reported Saturday night.

“The U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, intends to tell Congress this week that the content of a text message he wrote denying a quid pro quo with Ukraine was relayed to him directly by President Trump in a phone call, according to a person familiar with his testimony,” The Post reported. “Sondland plans to tell lawmakers he has no knowledge of whether the president was telling him the truth at that moment.”

“It’s only true that the president said it, not that it was the truth,” Sondland reportedly will testify.

