Quantcast
Connect with us

Ambassador won’t vouch for Trump on quid pro quo during testimony to Congress: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

One of the Trump administration officials who participated in the bombshell text messages about the White House withholding foreign aid to Ukraine unless the country dug up election dirt on Joe Biden’s family will testify that the president gave him talking points to repeat, while refusing to vouch for the veracity of those claims, The Washington Post reported Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, intends to tell Congress this week that the content of a text message he wrote denying a quid pro quo with Ukraine was relayed to him directly by President Trump in a phone call, according to a person familiar with his testimony,” The Post reported. “Sondland plans to tell lawmakers he has no knowledge of whether the president was telling him the truth at that moment.”

“It’s only true that the president said it, not that it was the truth,” Sondland reportedly will testify.

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump articulates his foreign policy: ‘They say I’m a disrupter — let me disrupt!’

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump defended his decision to abandon America's Kurdish allies during a Saturday evening phone-interview with Fox News.

"Maybe they will get somebody else to go in and fight with them, if they do, that would be okay with me," Trump said.

"They say I'm a disrupter -- let me disrupt!" Trump declared.

The commander-in-chief went on to deny giving Turkey the green light for ethnic cleansing and bash America's NATO allies.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I stand behind Rudy’: Trump defends Giuliani on Fox News — despite report of SDNY investigation

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump defended Rudy Giuliani during a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News.

Trump phoned in an interview with Jeanine Pirro after a day at one of his golf courses and a speech to a designated hate group.

The host asked Trump about the reports that Giuliani is under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York -- the same office he once led.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ambassador won’t vouch for Trump on quid pro quo during testimony to Congress: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

One of the Trump administration officials who participated in the bombshell text messages about the White House withholding foreign aid to Ukraine unless the country dug up election dirt on Joe Biden's family will testify that the president gave him talking points to repeat, while refusing to vouch for the veracity of those claims, The Washington Post reported Saturday night.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image