‘Americans understand’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains stunning new jump in support for Trump impeachment
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough explained why it’s not hard to understand why public support is growing for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.
A new Washington Post-Schar School poll shows Americans support the House impeachment inquiry, by a 58-38 percent margin, and 49 percent say the House should impeach Trump and call for his removal, compared to just 6 percent who back the inquiry but do not want to see the president removed from office.
“Half of Americans support Donald Trump’s removal from office,” Scarborough said, “and I think part of it is, you could read through the Mueller report — and so many Republicans on the Hill didn’t read through it or a lot of Americans didn’t read through it, there’s a lot there to digest. But if you read it, it’s obvious this president is not acting in America’s best interest.”
The “Morning Joe” host said the Ukraine scandal, Trump’s call for China to investigate Joe Biden, and now his baffling decision to abandon the Kurds in Syria, are not nearly as complicated as the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.
“He calls Ukraine, and this is a country recently invaded by Russia, he’s holding up $391 million in defense money,” Scarborough said. “Why? For his campaign’s benefit. So he extorts the leader of a democratic ally, Americans can understand that — misusing the office for his political gain.”
“He makes a call to China, somebody that he has said is our enemy, but he calls China and he’s talking and what does he do?” Scarborough continued. “He not only says it on TV, he says it in a phone call a couple months back, reportedly, and he says, ‘Help my campaign out, I need you to investigate the guy who’s ahead of me by 9 points in the poll.’ Americans can understand that.”
“In a few minutes we’re going to show this guy’s connections with Turkey, his financial connections with Turkey,” he added. “Americans understand that. Why is it that he’s nice to countries where gives him the most money? Russia? Why is it that he bends over backwards to help the Saudis out when, what did he say in the campaign? They like my toys, they’ve given me $150 million.”
“Why is it that the Philippines, everybody else is turning on the Philippines because they have a savage leader there who doesn’t respect any human rights or norms?” Scaborough said. “Why? He’s got hotel property there, and the same thing with Turkey. Why is it every time he gets on the phone call with (Turkey’s Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan he gets off and he makes decisions that Americans understand are not in our best interest.”
Scarborough said the president’s support even seems to be eroding among some of his biggest public boosters.
“Whether you’re on Fox News, ‘Fox & Friends,’ or whether you’re on the ‘700 Club,’ Pat Robertson, or are whether you’re a guy that goes golfing with Donald Trump and you’ve completely forsaken everything that you believed in with John McCain with constitutional norms, you’re Lindsey Graham,” he said, “all of these people understand none of this is in America’s best interest.”
‘Maddening’ graphic shows how 400 richest Americans paid less in taxes than any other income group
"The question of our time is this: will we tolerate it? Or will we take back our democracy from the oligarchs who run this country?"
For the first time in U.S. history, the 400 wealthiest Americans paid less in taxes last year than people in any other income group, thanks to decades of tax cuts and loopholes benefiting the rich.
A year after the Republican tax plan—often called the #GOPTaxScam by critics—was passed into law, the richest people in the country were subject to a 23 percent rate in local, state, and federal taxes.
UN may run out of money by end of the month: Guterres
The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.
In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified "additional stop-gap measures" would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.
"Member States have paid only 70 per cent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month," he wrote.
‘South Park’ creators issue mock apology over China censorship
The creators of "South Park" have issued a mock apology to China after censors scrubbed their popular animation from the Chinese web.
The tongue-in-cheek statement, skewering Beijing's demands that western brands conform to its world view, came with officials apparently annoyed about an episode that crossed several of the Communist Party's red lines.
The episode -- called "Band in China" -- depicted forced labour at a Chinese prison, and parodied companies that cave-in to censorship for commercial gain.
"I can't sell my soul like this," says one character, who was under pressure from Chinese censors to rewrite his music.