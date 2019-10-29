Quantcast
‘Are you a clown school dropout?’ GOP lawmaker ripped to shreds for trying to crash Vindman hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

A West Virginia Republican tried again to crash a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing, and was roundly mocked for whining about his rejection.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) — who shared audio of a phone call he made last week inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) during a protest staged with dozens of GOP lawmakers — attempted to sit in on testimony by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman before the House Intelligence Committee.

However, Mooney was turned away because he doesn’t serve on that committee, which is questioning witnesses as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to provide campaign dirt against Joe Biden.

Mooney’s political stunt was ridiculed by other Twitter users.

