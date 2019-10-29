‘Are you a clown school dropout?’ GOP lawmaker ripped to shreds for trying to crash Vindman hearing

A West Virginia Republican tried again to crash a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing, and was roundly mocked for whining about his rejection.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) — who shared audio of a phone call he made last week inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) during a protest staged with dozens of GOP lawmakers — attempted to sit in on testimony by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman before the House Intelligence Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mooney was turned away because he doesn’t serve on that committee, which is questioning witnesses as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to provide campaign dirt against Joe Biden.

Today I was once again denied the opportunity to attend the secret so-called impeachment hearings. I will continue to fight on behalf my constituents and expose this sham process and stand with President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/TJ2uMO3fHj — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) October 29, 2019

Mooney’s political stunt was ridiculed by other Twitter users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you even graduate clown school? Or are you a clown school dropout? — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 29, 2019

Why don’t you talk to your GOP colleagues who are actually, you know, on the committees? This isn’t hard. — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was once again asked to follow the rules that were put in place by republicans back in 2015” — my cat & i are pro-choice (@non_fele) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly the @GOPLeader doesn't trust you enough to be on the correct committees. — SERENITY NOW (@fknfedup) October 29, 2019

I believe this applies to you! pic.twitter.com/eeg3MrNHxg — A Girl Named Tami (@msdiva4life247) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Aren't GOP members on the committee there?! — Gigantor Space Age Robot (@GigantorRobot) October 29, 2019

that is so last week, but I'll remind you again. You guys made the rules. It is an investigation. When/if it moves forward, you and the rest of the world will see it unfold. If it does NOT move forward, do you really want to air all of this dirty laundry in public? — T.P. Ottawa (@Hope4OCT) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

If you work harder, maybe you’ll get on some better committees. — Brian Mihelic (@BrianMihelic) October 29, 2019

This is Alex. Alex doesn’t understand how committees work. Don’t elect Alex. — Human Participant (@rich_fox) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

As my representative, I implore you to work hard and ask @GOPLeader to appoint you to the committee that has Republicans already in the hearing. You're on the House Budget Committee, maybe you can figure out the $1T deficit in an up economy. Aren't you a TEA party patriot? — Ted Hogbin (@tedomega) October 29, 2019

You only went there because you heard there’d be pizza again. — (@keith_pochick) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT