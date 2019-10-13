Quantcast
‘Are you really not capable of answering a question?’: GOP lawmaker wilts as Tapper grills him on Trump corruption

Published

1 min ago

on

An appearance on CNN’s State of the Union by Sen. Kevin Kramer (R-ND) may not have panned out as well as he had hoped after he was peppered with questions about Donald Trump’s corruption and false claims and was unable to answer host Jake Tapper’s questions.

Asked about Trump and former New York Mayor Rudy Giulani’s fishing expedition for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Kramer instead talked about Hunter Biden’s “corruption,” which the CNN host promptly slapped down with a fact check, saying there was no corruption involved — before moving on to the president’s quid pro quo phonecall with Ukraine.

After Tapper asked a State Department texts indicating a presidential offer of foreign aid for dirt on Biden and whether it should be investigated, Kramer instead stated, “Well, if it is, then certainly worth investigating whether Hunter Biden used his status as the son of the vice president to fly around the world on Air Force Two and gain all kinds of government contracts and — or positions with companies that he has no qualifications to serve for and getting a large paycheck as a result of it.”

“Are you really not capable of answering a question of whether or not it is acceptable for a president to ask a foreign rival to investigate his political rivals, to ask a foreign nation to investigate his political rival without bringing up Hunter Biden?” the exasperated Tapper shot back. “I’m not defending Hunter Biden, but I’m just saying can you say this is a precedent and now an American foreign policy that it is okay for a Democratic president to push China or Russia or whatever to investigate the children or the family of his political rivals? Is this now the country we’re going to live in?”

“I would say this much, Jake, I appreciate that we have a president that is transparent about his opinions and clear about them and he didn’t try to do it covertly,” he replied without answering the CNN host’s question once more.

Watch below:

