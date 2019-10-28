‘Auditioning for North Korea’: CNN panel torches Trump flack for gushing about ‘genius of our great president’
A CNN panel on Monday roasted White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham for her latest sycophantic statement about President Donald Trump.
Over the weekend, former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that he believed Trump would not have been impeached if he were still in charge, as he would have prevented the president from trying to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.
Grisham responded to this with a furious statement accusing Kelly of being “unable to handle the genius of our great president.”
CNN’s John Avlon reacted to this by comparing Grisham to the kind of press flack we normally see in totalitarian regimes.
“That’s straight out of the Politburo!” he said. “That’s sort of auditioning for North Korea.”
“That’s more North Korean than Politburo,” CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin concurred.
Host John Berman then said that we shouldn’t let Grisham’s absurd statement detract from what Kelly revealed over the weekend: Namely, that Trump apparently needs adult supervision to prevent him from committing impeachable offenses.
Avlon then added that the Mueller report documented how all of Trump’s attempts to obstruct justice only failed because his subordinates disobeyed his orders.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
All Trump has left in the White House to protect him is a ‘cult of personality’: ex-Clinton official
During a segment on White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham extolling Donald Trump's "genius," former Bill Clinton administration official Joe Lockhart expressed disgust with the people still left in the White House defending the president, saying they are part of a cult of personality.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Lockhart was asked both about Grisham's comment and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's assertion that Trump should not have surrounded himself with "yes men."
'I want to bounce this off of you, Joe, because you spoke for a former president," host Camerota began. "So here's the press secretary, she said, 'I worked with John Kelly and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great president.'"
CNN
Trump should stop telling seasoned intel experts how to do their jobs: Ex-CIA analyst lays into the president’s Baghdadi boasts
While the operation that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a major victory for U.S. forces and for the president who ordered it, at least some intelligence professionals take umbrage at President Donald Trump's implication that he directed them to focus on the issue.
Former CIA analyst Philip Mudd articulated this frustration clearly on Monday's edition of CNN's "New Day."
"I was just going to say, one thing because I’m slightly irritated this morning. I am so tired of politicians — and I'm including the president — coming in and saying, you really need to prioritize Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the head of ISIS," said Mudd.
CNN
Trump biographer says the president is ‘terrified’ because he ‘has no idea what the job of president actually is’
Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Cay Johnston has covered Trump for over 30 years and has considerable insight into the nature of the president and his state of mind.
In an interview Sunday, Johnston explained that as a control freak, Trump has a hard time when he's not running the show. In the case of the government, or the impeachment scandal, Trump is not only not in charge, he's floundering.
"The right word is terrified," Johnston said of Trump. "Donald is not in control here. He's never had a board of directors to report to, except for his casino company when they were a nominal board. He's always been his own boss, and he can't control this. And he has no idea what the system is really about. Remember he's said he's going to go to the courts and have them stop this, which cannot happen under the Constitution cannot happen. So, Donald is terrified, and he doesn't know what to do because he has no idea what the job of president actually is."