Bill Barr’s prosecutor is now looking to criminally charge DOJ employees for investigating Russia

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that John Durham, the U.S. attorney tapped by Attorney General William Barr to look into right-wing rumors about misconduct in the Russia investigation, is now pursuing the matter as a criminal investigation.

“Justice Department officials have shifted an administrative review of the Russia investigation closely overseen by Attorney General William P. Barr to a criminal inquiry, according to two people familiar with the matter,” reported the Times. “The move gives the prosecutor running it, John H. Durham, the power to subpoena for witness testimony and documents, to impanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no indication yet of what Durham, a longtime career prosecutor, is actually investigating as a possible crime.