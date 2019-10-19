Bill Barr’s prosecutor pursues expansion of probe to discredit Russia investigation: report

On Saturday, NBC News reported that John Durham, the U.S. attorney tasked by Attorney General William Barr to investigate right-wing allegations of misconduct in the Russia investigation, plans to interview a number of prominent members of the intelligence community. On his list is former CIA director John Brennan, a common bogeyman of President Donald Trump and his allies due to his on-air criticism of the president.

Durham’s investigation has been touted by the right for months as Trump’s chance to root out supposed evil actors in the “Deep State” responsible for opening the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia in the first place.

This comes in the wake of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the matter, which did not find direct evidence Trump engaged in criminal conspiracy with Russia to disrupt the 2016 election, but that his team was aware of and eager at the prospect of Russian interference, and that he may have engaged in as many as 10 instances of obstruction of justice to conceal it.