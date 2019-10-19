Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal mostly ‘cut and pasted’ from May’s
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a knife-edge vote on his last-minute Brexit deal in the House of Commons on Saturday. But except for replacing the contentious “backstop” with new arrangements to ensure an open border in Ireland, the agreement Johnson struck with the EU is similar to that of his predecessor – which was rejected by parliament three times.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a knife-edge vote on his last-minute Brexit deal in the House of Commons on Saturday. But except for replacing the contentious “backstop” with new arrangements to ensure an open border in Ireland, the agreement Johnson struck with the EU is similar to that of his predecessor – which was rejected by parliament three times.
CNN
Watch Jill Stein go off the rails when CNN host asks her about Moscow dinner with Putin
On Saturday, center-right CNN host Michael Smerconish invited 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein on air to discuss Hillary Clinton's characterization of her as a Russian asset. But under the slightest pushback, Stein derailed the conversation with a stream of false equivalence and dodges.
"Do you think that she's trying to draw a nefarious inference from that photograph we've an seen so many times of the dinner that you attended at which President Putin was present?" asked Smerconish. "I think that Gen. Flynn was somebody else at the table. Is that what's driving her, as far as you know?"
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmakers openly revolting against Trump’s ‘indefensible’ decision to hold G7 at his golf resort
Already reeling from criticism from within his own party for withdrawing U.S. troops in Syria setting off the slaughter of Kurds by invaders from Turkey, Donald Trump is now being openly condemned by GOP lawmakers over his decision to hold next year's G7 conference at one of his golf resorts.
According to a report from the Washington Post, Republicans are openly complaining that the president's decision is putting them on the spot when asked to defend the president's blatant play to personally profit from the annual get-together.
Egypt unveils trove of well-preserved ancient coffins excavated in Luxor
Egypt revealed on Saturday a rare trove of 30 ancient wooden coffins that have been well-preserved over millennia in the archaeologically rich Valley of the Kings in Luxor.
The antiquities ministry officially unveiled the discovery made at Asasif, a necropolis on the west bank of the Nile River, at a press conference against the backdrop of the Hatshepsut Temple.
"This is the first discovery in Asasif by dedicated Egyptian hands, comprised of archaeologists, conservationists and workers," head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa al-Waziri, told reporters.
The 30 ornately decorated coffins of men, women and children were found only a metre (three feet) underground, stacked in two rows. They are believed to belong to family members of high priests.