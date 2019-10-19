Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal mostly ‘cut and pasted’ from May’s

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a knife-edge vote on his last-minute Brexit deal in the House of Commons on Saturday. But except for replacing the contentious “backstop” with new arrangements to ensure an open border in Ireland, the agreement Johnson struck with the EU is similar to that of his predecessor – which was rejected by parliament three times.

