BUSTED: Mike Pompeo caught forcing out his own Ukraine envoy to cover-up Trump’s scandal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s involvement in President Donald Trump’s foreign election inteference story grew on Tuesday after a bombshell story published by The Daily Beast.

The story detailed the aftermath of Rudy Giuliani’s television appearances on the Ukraine scandal.

“Giuliani’s on-air appearances threw the department into a tizzy, forcing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to try to quell a bubbling internal crisis of confidence, according to three senior U.S. officials. For Pompeo, to solve the problem meant to find someone to blame, and there was only one individual who fit the mold, according to those same sources: former U.S. representative for Ukraine negotiations Kurt Volker,” The Beast reported. “Volker resigned on Friday. But despite his resignation, the State Department has scrambled to correct course, according to these same U.S. officials, especially after news that Pompeo was on the now-infamous call between President Trump and Zelensky in July. Pompeo had previously denied knowing about it on national television.”

Now, The Beast is reporting that while Volker resigned, he was actually forced out.

“I think Kurt definitely felt like he was being pushed out,” said one senior U.S. official. “He really believed in the job and was committed to helping Ukraine work toward a better future.”

That official was not the only one saying Volker was pushed.

“Several U.S. officials told The Daily Beast the former Ukraine negotiator expressed openly that he was not ready to leave his position,” the publication noted.

Read the full report.