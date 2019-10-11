Canada’s Trudeau called ‘compulsive liar’ in last election debate
Justin Trudeau was labelled a “compulsive liar” by his main rival during the final leaders’ debate before upcoming Canadian elections, in which the prime minister was forced to defend his environmental policies.
The liberals and conservatives are neck-and-neck according to polls, with the general election set for October 21.
The French-language debate had a more relaxed atmosphere than the previous one in English on Monday, where scathing personal attacks were exchanged.
Trudeau has made the environment a key priority but was attacked for his controversial decision to approve a pipeline expansion project to help export Canadian oil overseas.
“We have to stop these pipelines and fracking all across Canada,” said the head of the Greens, Elizabeth May.
“The young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is right: our house is burning, how dare you?”
Trudeau has said profits from the pipeline will be reinvested in the environment.
Faced with Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, a strong supporter of the fossil-fuel industry, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh demonstrated once again his talent for humorous barbs.
“Here we have Mr Pipeline and here we have Mr Pipeline,” he said. “My name is Jagmeet Singh and I will never impose a pipeline.”
Trudeau accused Scheer of “proposing a lowering of taxes for the richest”. He added that the Conservative Party had still not unveiled its manifesto with costings, asking: “Where is your plan?”.
“You are a compulsive liar,” Scheer replied, in one of the evening’s few cutting comments.
The Conservative leader — who appeared less at ease in the French-language debates — vowed to balance the budget within five years.
Scheer said the tax cuts he has proposed to the middle class would in part be financed by cutting 25 percent of Canada’s international aid.
With polls indicating the liberal and conservative parties will each take 31 percent of the vote, projections suggest the upcoming election will result in a minority government.
This means that the future prime minister will have to form an alliance with another party.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump promised to bring offshore profits back home — now he’s doing the opposite
The Trump administration is considering a rule change that would make it easier for American companies to stash money offshore to avoid U.S. taxes, despite the president’s repeated campaign promises to bring offshore cash back home.
This article first appeared in Salon.
The Treasury Department is looking to weaken or eliminate Obama-era regulations aimed at preventing companies from moving their income to their overseas branches to lower their U.S. tax bill, Bloomberg reports. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, instead wants to replace the existing rules with “something more business friendly.”
Canada’s Trudeau called ‘compulsive liar’ in last election debate
Justin Trudeau was labelled a "compulsive liar" by his main rival during the final leaders' debate before upcoming Canadian elections, in which the prime minister was forced to defend his environmental policies.
The liberals and conservatives are neck-and-neck according to polls, with the general election set for October 21.
The French-language debate had a more relaxed atmosphere than the previous one in English on Monday, where scathing personal attacks were exchanged.
Trudeau has made the environment a key priority but was attacked for his controversial decision to approve a pipeline expansion project to help export Canadian oil overseas.
Evangelical churches gain ground in Pope’s crisis-hit Argentina
The pastor's voice bellows through an old converted cinema in a rundown Buenos Aires barrio and hundreds of hands reach out in prayer.
Though not a typical place of worship, Evangelical churches like this one are sprouting up all over Pope Francis' former archdiocese, as once staunchly Catholic Argentina battles an economic crisis that has plunged more than one-third of the nation into poverty.
"There is no unfavorable situation that is impossible to transform," pastor Alberto Rey tells the congregation at his Fountain of Blessings Church in San Martin.The message to the growing ranks of Argentina's poor is clear.
"All you need is in Him and no one else but Him," rails the suited 52-year-old Pentecostal pastor. The fervor is palpable, the congregation is in his thrall and raise their arms in prayer.