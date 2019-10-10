‘Can’t comment yet’: Giuliani suddenly silent after two Ukraine associates are arrested

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was uncharacteristically quiet on Thursday after two of his associates from Ukraine were arrested on campaign finance violations.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested on criminal charges as they were trying to leave the country. The two men, who Giuliani identified as his clients, were said to have helped President Donald Trump’s effort to have Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden investigated by Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC’s Kristen Welker reported on Thursday that she asked Giuliani for response.

“Can’t comment yet,” Trump’s attorney informed her in a text.

“That suggests that at some point today we will get a broader comment on all of this,” Welker speculated.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.