Quantcast
Connect with us

Carly Simon recalls her revulsion at meeting Trump: ‘He was all over me like ugly on an ape’

Published

1 min ago

on

Pop music legend Carly Simon met Donald Trump once, and was repulsed by the future president.

The 74-year-old Simon met Trump, then a celebrity real estate developer, at a luncheon for Benazir Bhutto, the late Pakistani prime minister, well before he entered politics as a long-shot Republican presidential candidate, reported The Guardian.

“When I came into the room, there was Trump and a whole bunch of New York dignitaries,” Simon recalled. “Trump wasn’t paying any attention to me at all. Why would he?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer told the newspaper that Bhutto invited her into another room for a private chat.

“(She) summoned me and asked me to go into the bedroom with her, and so I went and we sat on the bed and she held my hands and said: ‘I just love your music,’” Simon recalled. “We talked about different songs that were her favorites and it maybe lasted three minutes.”

Simon said Trump approached her after she left her private meeting with Bhutto, and she was turned off by his aggressive behavior.

“When I went out of the bedroom, obviously I had all of a sudden become important through the eyes of Donald Trump,” she said. “So he was very anxious to meet me and invited me to Mar-a-Lago, and was all over me like ugly on an ape.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon rejected Trump and his invitation.

“I thought he was kind of repulsive,” she said.

Simon’s opinion of Trump hasn’t improved since he was elected president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think there’s much interest outside himself,” she said. “What will happen with a narcissist is that they’re interested in themselves and anything that’s an extension of themselves, perhaps their children, but he’s not interested in the philosophy of great thinkers, I suspect.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Carly Simon recalls her revulsion at meeting Trump: ‘He was all over me like ugly on an ape’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Pop music legend Carly Simon met Donald Trump once, and was repulsed by the future president.

The 74-year-old Simon met Trump, then a celebrity real estate developer, at a luncheon for Benazir Bhutto, the late Pakistani prime minister, well before he entered politics as a long-shot Republican presidential candidate, reported The Guardian.

“When I came into the room, there was Trump and a whole bunch of New York dignitaries," Simon recalled. "Trump wasn’t paying any attention to me at all. Why would he?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attempt to kill NSC adviser’s subpoena could blow up in the faces of multiple White House officials: CNN

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN's New Day, legal analyst Elie Honig was asked to explain the legal ramifications of National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman’s lawsuit seeking a ruling on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena and what it would mean if he is ordered to do so.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Honig stated that he didn't see how White House officials could avoid the subpoenas.

"I think the judge will say yes, and the stakes are so high here, John," the legal analyst told the CNN host. "Because as Kupperman goes, I think so too will go many of the other important witnesses at stake here, including [John] Bolton but potentially down the line, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, maybe even Rudy Giuliani."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump told GOP donors that Melania wouldn’t cry for him if he got shot: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

President Donald Trump told attendees at a House Republican fundraising event that he didn't believe first lady Melania Trump would cry for him if he ever got shot.

According to Politico, Trump praised Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) for being "tough" during the event and recalled visiting him in the hospital after he got shot by a crazed gunman during a softball practice in 2017.

Trump also talked about Scalise's wife, whom he said "cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day."

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL DAY!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image