China and US make ‘substantial’ trade deal progress: top official
Beijing and Washington have made “substantial progress” towards a partial trade deal, China’s top trade negotiator said Saturday, in his first comments since talks with US president Donald Trump last week.
Trump announced a partial deal after meetings in Washington with the Chinese trade delegation led by Liu He, which ended on October 11.
It included promises to increase purchases of US farm products and protections for intellectual property — but lacked specific details.
“China and the US have made substantial progress in many aspects, and laid an important foundation for a phase one agreement,” the Vice Premier said at a virtual reality conference in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, on Saturday.
In his first public comments about the Washington talks, Liu said an important foundation for the signing of a phased deal had been worked out.
China is “willing to work together with the US to address each other’s core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” Liu said, according to a report on Taoran notes, a social media account run by the official Economic Daily.
The deal announced by Trump offered a temporary reprieve from tariffs planned for mid-October.
It did not however roll back any of the stinging import duties already imposed up to now on hundreds of billions of dollars in trade between the economic powers. Neither did it address another round of import taxes planned for December.
“Stopping the escalation of the trade war benefits China, the US and the whole world. It’s what producers and consumers alike are hoping for,” Liu said.
Trump last week said he hopes to sign the agreement with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Chile next month.
Breaking Banner
Trump brags he negotiated ceasefire in Syria — but Turkey is already violating it
A temporary ceasefire touted by President Trump and Vice President Pence has already been broken by Turkey, Trump said on Friday.
On Thursday, Turkey agreed to “pause” its operations in northern Syria for 120 hours to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from the area as Turkey seeks to control a 20-mile buffer zone along its southern border.
"All military operations will be paused, and Operation Peace Spring will be halted entirely on completion of the withdrawal," Pence said Thursday, after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. “This also includes an agreement by Turkey to engage in no military action against the community of Kobani,” he added, referring to a Kurdish-held city near the border.
Breaking Banner
‘Grow a spine’: Florida columnist hammers Marco Rubio for being a Trump apologist
Like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio went from being a blistering critic of Donald Trump during the 2016 GOP presidential primary to being someone who rarely criticizes the president. And a columnist in Rubio’s back yard, Daniel Ruth of the Tampa Bay Times, lambasts the Florida Republican in a blistering opinion piece published with the headline, “Will Marco Rubio Ever Stand Up to Donald Trump?”
Denouncing Rubio as a “cowering apologist” for Trump, Ruth asserts, “You would think for the $174,000-a-year one gets for the part-time job of U.S. senator, every now and then Rubio might actually stand for something, anything, remotely resembling a principle. Too heavy a lift?”
Fox’s Judge Napolitano blasts Trump’s ‘profound violation’ of the Constitution
Fox News personalities Neil Cavuto and Andrew Napolitano blasted the White House’s announcement on Thursday that the United States will host the upcoming G7 meeting of world leaders at President Donald Trump’s own Doral resort in Miami, Florida.
“Just the appearance level alone, the president of the United States rewarding his family-run business and perhaps one of its premier money-makers, the Doral Club Resort, to host this big event. The spillover effect from that, even at cost, is very good for whatever locale you choose,” Cavuto said. (In fact, Trump’s club appears to be in dire financial straits.)