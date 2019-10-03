Quantcast
'China, if you're listening…': Internet blows up as Trump calls on China to dig up dirt on Biden

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that China should launch an investigation to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son — openly calling for yet more election interference as he faces an impeachment investigation for doing exactly that.

Immediately, commenters on social media expressed their shock and outrage at the president's brazen conduct:

Trump admits he asked Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, and asks China to do the same. Like Nixon telling America "I ordered the break in." pic.twitter.com/Zw3aZby4uc

Day after White House tirade, Trump calls on Ukraine and China to open 'major investigation' into Bidens

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on China and Ukraine to each open a "major investigation" in to Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump was asked what he wanted the president of Ukraine to do about the Bidens. A day earlier, the same question had triggered a tirade from the president.

"They should investigate the Bidens," he said. "Likewise, China should open an investigation... I would recommend they start an investigation on the Bidens."

Rudy Giuliani's latest 'absurd' effort to stonewall Congress torn to shreds by former federal prosecutors

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani has invented a new excuse for why he shouldn't be forced to testify under oath before Congress -- and it is not holding up under scrutiny from legal experts.

In an interview with Politico, Giuliani claimed that testifying about his work in trying to get the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden would violate the attorney-client privilege he shares with President Donald Trump.

But former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti argues that congressional investigators wouldn't have to ask him about conversations he'd had with the president in order to get more information about Giuliani's activities.

