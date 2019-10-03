‘China, if you’re listening…’: Internet blows up as Trump calls on China to dig up dirt on Biden

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that China should launch an investigation to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son — openly calling for yet more election interference as he faces an impeachment investigation for doing exactly that.

Immediately, commenters on social media expressed their shock and outrage at the president’s brazen conduct:

Trump admits he asked Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, and asks China to do the same. Like Nixon telling America “I ordered the break in.” pic.twitter.com/Zw3aZby4uc — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 3, 2019

As a practical matter, China will now see investigating Trump’s potential political opponent as a bargaining chip in the ongoing trade negotiations. https://t.co/LczYtECSUK — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 3, 2019

Why rob just one bank? If it’s illegal and you might get caught, you might as well rob several banks. — GPaul (@GimmeYourTired) October 3, 2019

Crime your way through the crimes. — The guy asked for somethin Spooky (@ReignOfHeathens) October 3, 2019

Impeachment hearings live on the South Lawn. — News & Stuff (@YessGossip) October 3, 2019

Why, did Joe or Hunter help Ivanka get her foreign trademarks? — Alexandra Erin (Scary) (@AlexandraErin) October 3, 2019

The fool thinks that by doing it on the Lawn, there is no phone record. — Redacted (@DetegoDetectum) October 3, 2019